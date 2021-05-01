Gogglebox secures BAFTA nomination for cast reaction to Boris Johnson press conference





Gogglebox actors celebrate after winning a BAFTA nomination, with the help of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Channel 4’s long-running show has entertained millions of us for eight years now, with each new series seeing fans glued to their screens to see what the cast of armchair critics are doing with all kinds of shows, from news at Naked Attraction and The Line of Duty to Britain Has Talent. Like the rest of the country, Gogglebox stars have had to contend with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, with viewers seeing their reactions to various government announcements on Covid-19, including this depressing Monday in March 2020 when the PM revealed we were going on lockdown for the first time. And it was another Johnson press conference that saw Gogglebox land on Virgin Media’s shortlist. Unmissable TV Moment of 2020 at the next BAFTA TV Awards. The episode that saw them nominated for a BAFTA is where the cast members, including Jenny and Lee, reacted to the Prime Minister’s return to work after being struck down by the coronavirus itself.





The announcement saw Johnson make an unfortunate remark about the UK’s “apparent success” in dealing with the pandemic, prompting Gogglebox star Lee to strike back: “What success ?!” and best friend and co-star Jenny to respond, “I think you were wrong. You have been in bed too long Boris.” Looking at the ad, Izzie Warner replied, “It’s been an absolute shambles!” before adding: “where did it all go wrong?” As the Prime Minister then urged the British to “contain your impatience”, Tom Malone Snr yelled: “I want a pint in the Boris pub!” The full list of The must-see Virgin Media TV moment in 2020 is: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton Diversity’s BLM routine on Britain’s Got Talent Gray kills Chantelle in EastEnders Nigellas Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay Luke Skywalker appears in The Mandalorian Reacting to the show’s nomination on its Instagram account, Gogglebox posted: “BIG NEWS. #Gogglebox was nominated for the #MustSeeMoment Price per #VirginMediaBAFTAs for the cast’s reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference! ” You can vote for your favorite HERE. The winner will be announced at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on June 6.







