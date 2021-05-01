Coronavirus epidemic: Supreme Court refers to former prime minister’s recommendation to Narendra Modi

“ The government must think about providing free shots to all citizens ”

The Apex Tribunal asks the Center whether it has considered section 92 of the Patents Act 1970, which authorizes compulsory licensing of patents in public health emergencies.

April 18, 2021: I think the time has come to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions of the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccines under license.

Manmohan Singh in a letter to Narendra Modi

April 19, 2021: History will be sweeter to you, Dr Manmohan Singh ji, if your offer of “constructive cooperation” and valuable advice has also been followed by your (Congress) leaders at such extraordinary times.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a tweet after writing to Singh

April 30, 2021: Has the central government considered exercising its power under Section 92 of the Patents Act 1970, which authorizes compulsory licensing of patents in emergency situations? public health?

The Supreme Court in the Modi government

May 10, 2021: The next court date to which the Modi government is expected to respond.

Prime Minister Modi has yet to express the courtesy of responding personally to his predecessor who graciously suggested several measures to alleviate the Covid crisis. Instead, Modi deployed his Minister of Health to send Manmohan an acid-dripping and disheartened letter.

Twelve days later and one day after Manmohan returned from hospital after recovering from Covid, the country’s highest court discussed exactly what the former prime minister recommended in his letter but was ignored by his successor.

Article 92 of the Patent Law, cited by the Supreme Court on Friday, empowers the Center to grant compulsory licenses “for any patent in force under circumstances of national emergency or extreme urgency or in case of use. public for non-commercial purposes. “.

These licenses will allow more companies to manufacture Covid vaccines. At present, only two companies – the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech – manufacture Covid vaccines in India.

A bench led by Judge DY Chandrachud and comprising Judges L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat asked several other questions that have upset the country but have yet to be answered by Modi.

Some of the questions asked and comments made by the court:

What happens to marginalized people and the SC / ST population living in remote areas? Should they be left at the mercy of private vaccine makers and hospitals?

The government must think about offering free vaccination to all citizens.

The manufacturers charge you (the Center) Rs 150 but Rs 300 or Rs 400 from the States. Why should we as a nation pay for this? The price difference (total) becomes Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. Even when we paid for it. We’re not running it, but you should take a look at it.

It cannot be left to private manufacturers to decide how much to donate to which state. Instead, the Center should procure all vaccines and donate them to states as is done in national immunization programs.

For vaccination, how will the Center ensure the registration of those who are illiterate or do not have Internet access, given that registration on the CoWIN application is compulsory?

How do the Center and the States intend to vaccinate workers at cremation and burial sites?

Has the Ministry of Finance ever given grants / sanctions to Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (the makers of the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, respectively) in the past, such as the current infusion of Rs 1500 crore and Rs 3000 crore, respectively? If so, what is the exact break from the total cost of developing and producing the two vaccines?

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted on Friday: “Recognizing that the Supreme Court raised the two issues that Congress first raised two weeks ago: vaccine prices and compulsory licenses to manufacture vaccines. The government ousted Congress. The PM did not even acknowledge receipt of the former PM’s letter. The Minister of Health was rude in addition to being incompetent. Let us see how the government is responding to the concerns and questions of the Supreme Court.