Politics
Coronavirus epidemic: Supreme Court refers to former prime minister’s recommendation to Narendra Modi
“ The government must think about providing free shots to all citizens ”
The Apex Tribunal asks the Center whether it has considered section 92 of the Patents Act 1970, which authorizes compulsory licensing of patents in public health emergencies.
April 18, 2021: I think the time has come to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions of the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccines under license.
Manmohan Singh in a letter to Narendra Modi
April 19, 2021: History will be sweeter to you, Dr Manmohan Singh ji, if your offer of “constructive cooperation” and valuable advice has also been followed by your (Congress) leaders at such extraordinary times.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a tweet after writing to Singh
April 30, 2021: Has the central government considered exercising its power under Section 92 of the Patents Act 1970, which authorizes compulsory licensing of patents in emergency situations? public health?
The Supreme Court in the Modi government
May 10, 2021: The next court date to which the Modi government is expected to respond.
Prime Minister Modi has yet to express the courtesy of responding personally to his predecessor who graciously suggested several measures to alleviate the Covid crisis. Instead, Modi deployed his Minister of Health to send Manmohan an acid-dripping and disheartened letter.
Twelve days later and one day after Manmohan returned from hospital after recovering from Covid, the country’s highest court discussed exactly what the former prime minister recommended in his letter but was ignored by his successor.
Article 92 of the Patent Law, cited by the Supreme Court on Friday, empowers the Center to grant compulsory licenses “for any patent in force under circumstances of national emergency or extreme urgency or in case of use. public for non-commercial purposes. “.
These licenses will allow more companies to manufacture Covid vaccines. At present, only two companies – the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech – manufacture Covid vaccines in India.
A bench led by Judge DY Chandrachud and comprising Judges L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat asked several other questions that have upset the country but have yet to be answered by Modi.
Some of the questions asked and comments made by the court:
What happens to marginalized people and the SC / ST population living in remote areas? Should they be left at the mercy of private vaccine makers and hospitals?
The government must think about offering free vaccination to all citizens.
The manufacturers charge you (the Center) Rs 150 but Rs 300 or Rs 400 from the States. Why should we as a nation pay for this? The price difference (total) becomes Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. Even when we paid for it. We’re not running it, but you should take a look at it.
It cannot be left to private manufacturers to decide how much to donate to which state. Instead, the Center should procure all vaccines and donate them to states as is done in national immunization programs.
For vaccination, how will the Center ensure the registration of those who are illiterate or do not have Internet access, given that registration on the CoWIN application is compulsory?
How do the Center and the States intend to vaccinate workers at cremation and burial sites?
Has the Ministry of Finance ever given grants / sanctions to Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (the makers of the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, respectively) in the past, such as the current infusion of Rs 1500 crore and Rs 3000 crore, respectively? If so, what is the exact break from the total cost of developing and producing the two vaccines?
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted on Friday: “Recognizing that the Supreme Court raised the two issues that Congress first raised two weeks ago: vaccine prices and compulsory licenses to manufacture vaccines. The government ousted Congress. The PM did not even acknowledge receipt of the former PM’s letter. The Minister of Health was rude in addition to being incompetent. Let us see how the government is responding to the concerns and questions of the Supreme Court.
Pitroda and Ramesh
This sentiment was forcefully expressed during a conversation that Congress hosted with two key officials who led India’s vaccination campaigns in the 1980s and 1990s – Sam Pitroda and Jairam Ramesh.
Ramesh said: “The political atmosphere was not toxic back then. Despite the brutal majority, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi gave a clear instruction to reach out to the opposition, so that everyone is part of the mission. Now the opposition talks about constructive cooperation, but the government is playing politics.
“Manmohan Singh wrote a sober letter to the Prime Minister giving him specific suggestions and got a harsh and abusive response from the Minister of Health (Harsh Vardhan). In Singh’s two-page letter, there was a personalized three-and-a-half-page attack on him.
Specific suggestions
“There is no alternative to compulsory licensing, more companies need to be involved in vaccine production. Israel invoked compulsory licenses. We must requisition all our national resources and vaccinate as many people as possible. Now is not the time to think about the market economy – we are dealing with the issue of life and death. Even the US government funded the Moderna vaccine, ”Ramesh added.
Pitroda weighed in: “It is necessary to consolidate all production facilities. It is a national emergency. Not a matter of private government. We need to make it work as a national emergency production line. Allow private actors their profit but set a national price. Not a price for the Center, one for the states, another for the private sector.
“Create a national team of subject matter experts who should report daily at a set time. The government has no credibility; people have no confidence in their speech. Let the floor be made by professionals. People cannot be told to wear a mask and organize massive gatherings. “
Pitroda, who led several technology missions launched during Rajiv’s time, said: “I can’t imagine our country going through an oxygen shortage. The government had a year to plan, but it made false promises, false rhetoric. We are talking about becoming a superpower and we have become the laughing stock of the world.
“The Indian people put up with a lot of nonsense. But they will increase, no other country has the kind of resilience that India has. The government should apologize and start doing the right things.
Ramesh told the conference hosted by Congress spokesman Pawan Khera that BJP chief JP Nadda asked for his opinion some time ago.
Ramesh said he told Nadda, “You need a credible point of view. Form a group and let them take the nation in confidence. When Dr. Anthony Fauci (Chief Medical Advisor to the US Government) speaks, people are listening. Dr Randeep Guleria (the Director of AIIMS) is a credible voice. Ask exceptional professionals to inform the nation. “
State collapse
Ramesh argued that the collapse of the state was the most disturbing aspect of the crisis and lamented: “The state machine is in denial. You can’t respond unless you recognize what the problem is. I hope that the international ridicule to which this government has been subjected over the past three or four days can trigger meaningful action.
“It’s horrible; I am ashamed to see how India is described. I feel diminished, angry. I hope the system responds to criticism instead of sending rebuttals. “
Expressing their outrage at the claim that nothing had been done in the 70 years before Narendra Modi took office, Ramesh and Pitroda recalled what a gigantic task India had accomplished to vaccinate its children and pregnant women and how it was achieved through a consensus approach, with openness and conversation.
They said the government contacted the scientific community, which was divided over oral polio vaccination, 70 to 80 experts had been called in to discuss, and civil society and NGOs were also involved.
“There was no communication system, no social media. Our team visited each state to give briefings to key ministers, elected officials and local media. Opposition-led states have been much more cooperative because we haven’t treated them as enemies, ”Ramesh said.
“We hear slogans like ‘Make in India’ today, but it took a lot of planning and effort to make India the center of vaccine and pharmaceutical production. Beginning with the Indian Patent Act of 1970, the establishment of the Technological Development Board and the Department of Biotechnology were the triggers for the creation of a large number of Indian companies.
Recalling that India vaccinated 25 million children each year with four vaccines, Ramesh said: “We did not have cold chain equipment. There have been misadventures and deaths. But we did not keep silent. We listened to complaints, admitted errors and opened the social and external audit exercise (by Unicef). We have not closed the doors to criticism.
Additional reporting by our legal correspondent and PTI
