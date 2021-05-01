I made mistakes when awarding tickets: PM Imran Khan





GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted on Friday that he made many mistakes in the past when it came to awarding election tickets.

I have made many mistakes giving tickets in the past and think about them often, he said as he unveiled a development package for Gilgit Baltistan worth Rs370 billion here at a ceremony. But CM (Khalid Khurshid) is the right choice, he added.

Gilgit Baltistan’s development program was announced with particular emphasis on boosting tourism by improving road and air connectivity, power supply and upgrading educational and health facilities.

This package of Rs370 billion for five years is just the beginning. We will assist you further according to your needs, the Prime Minister said. I predict that if you take care of tourism properly, you won’t need money from the Center anymore, instead we will look for funds from you. Can’t imagine how blessed you are?

He was accompanied by Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Minister of Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar and Zulfiqar Bukhari. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who previously unveiled plaques to inaugurate and launch several projects under the development package, said he expects such a package from GB.

He also appreciated Asad Umar for designing a mix of projects under the PSDP and the public-private partnership taking into account the financial accessibility of the federal government. He said that despite financial constraints due to a huge debt burden, the federal government had approved a package of Rs370 billion for GB, which he had visited since his school age.

Uprising package includes hydel projects, new roads and Babusar tunnel, scholarships and vocational training for young people, modernization of health and education facilities, water and sanitation programs , the promotion of SMEs and the expansion of airports, in particular Skardu airport to accommodate international flights.

He said that after visiting Austria and Switzerland, he found Gilgit Baltistan as the most beautiful region in the world, also admitted by his foreign friends. The PM said previous leaders had shown a lack of concern for the development of GB as they used to visit London for vacations where their children live and also own the properties.

However, he said the PTI government decided to tap the potential of the region, especially in tourism. Making a comparison between Pakistan and Switzerland, the prime minister said the latter earned between $ 60 billion and $ 80 billion from tourism alone, which was well above Pakistan’s total exports of $ 25 billion.

He said the development of Gilgit Baltistan would not only change the standard of living of the locals, but also bring hard currency to the country. Appreciating UK Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid for his passion to serve his people, Imran Khan expressed satisfaction with his decision to appoint him for the post.

He told the rally that Britain is an attractive destination for summer and winter tourism. In summer, it will attract locals while in winter, it is a suitable site for skiing which is also an important source of income for Switzerland.

However, the Prime Minister has repeatedly called on the UK government not to compromise town planning and environmental protection when carrying out projects as this could prove to be counterproductive.

Imran Khan said the area remains disconnected, this has helped the locals build a good community system which would also help with the enforcement of tourism regulations as well as town planning.

Calling it another step towards provincial status, the prime minister said the current government has decided to let the British government make its own decisions, removing a decades-old practice of overseeing Islamabad’s affairs. He said the impression had been created that the British were unable to run their affairs, which provided an excuse to control affairs from the federal capital.

The Prime Minister believed that a society without the rule of law could never prosper. He said that those involved in petty financial crimes only caused losses to individuals, but the big looting caused damage to the whole country through money laundering, which led to inflation and the poverty.

Speaking about the National Accountability Office, Imran Khan said the NAB has been around for 20 years, but the anti-corruption institution has launched operations against the powerful under the PTI-led government and has taken over the powerful in the PTI. country. Whenever we win, we will bring the powerful under law, ”he said.

He said the country was facing a corrupt mafia but was confident that he had been trained to defeat them. Construction of five main roads with a total length of 360 km, conversion of suspension bridges to RCC in 10 districts, 1,200 km of inter-valley roads and two regional connectivity megaprojects, including Gilgit Shandur Road and Shounter Tunnel, would be built as part of the package. It also includes the installation of the Concordia BTS by SCO, in memory of legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara, on the most difficult terrain to provide 4G connectivity to those going on a K2 expedition.

The Prime Minister also carried out groundbreaking work for the second phase of the Pak-China fiber optic project along the three CPEC roads. The first phase of fiber optic laying on a 990 km section from Khunjrab to Rawalpindi has already been completed. The launch of a fiber-to-the-home project for 39 cities is also part of the package.

Imran Khan inaugurated the first IT park and technology incubation center set up by SCO and KIU. This will give the opportunity for new computer science graduates and small business owners to showcase their talent and get initial support to further develop or start a new business.

As part of the package, USF jurisdiction would be extended to Gilgit Baltistan and the 4G license auction would end until June of this year. Planning Minister Asad Umar told the assembly that after Karachi, Balochistan and 14 districts of Sindh, this is the fourth development program announced by the PTI government to ensure the elevation of areas ignored.

He said of the 370 billion rupees, 140 billion rupees would be spent on nine power projects to generate 250 MW, 33 billion rupees on the roads, 6 billion rupees on tourism, 17 billion rupees on the education and health sector, 8.5 billion rupees on water supply and sanitation systems and Rs2 billion on environmental protection.

He said April 30 would go down in Gilgit Baltistans’ history when a government proposed an unprecedented development program as a big step towards interim provincial status.

He said the government also decided to give GB representation in all constitutional forums. Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that given the deprivation Imran Khan had increased GB’s budget in the past despite the PMLN being in power there. He said development projects were delayed there because the rulers at the time were not interested in public welfare rather than their own interests.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said that since 1947 no such package has ever been given to GB. He said poor connectivity was the main obstacle to boosting tourism and said hotels were suddenly filled to capacity after the government launched Skardu-Lahore flights.

He said people were waiting for the expansion of Skardu Airport to accommodate international flights. Khalid Khurshid said the 4G license auction will meet long-standing demand from the British people.

He assured that when executing projects under the package, the UK government would not allow unplanned construction, but rather ensure proper urban planning and environmental conservation.

