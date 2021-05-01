The Irish Times take on Ursula von der Leyen and Sofagate: words that resonate





If for some the so-called Sofagate incident seemed too crude, too childish, to be premeditated, Ursula von der Leyen thought otherwise. Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and tie ?, she asked the European Parliament this week. Images from Ankara of European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sat on two golden chairs while visibly frustrated European Commission President von der Leyen is relegated to a lower status sofa several meters from distance, will long be the subject of diplomatic nightmares. In photos from previous meetings, I didn’t see a shortage of chairs, but then again, I didn’t see any women in those photos either, said von der Leyen. Von der Leyens’ response, which came almost three weeks after the incident, which may have been a mistake as Michel put it, was remarkably personal. I felt hurt and I felt alone, as a woman and as a European. It was a rare public showdown with a powerful woman. In a 2019 interview, Angela Merkel said she made a conscious choice not to address the sexism she experienced in the office, adding that you can only do this job if you are not overly sensitive, I take just note the rest. Yet von der Leyens’ words will have resonated with millions of women and men, amplified by images that needed little interpretation. Thousands of similar incidents, most of them much more serious, go unobserved, she said. The behavior of the two men could be seen in the context of a meeting focusing on women’s rights and equality, following Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, which legally obliges governments to take effective measures to prevent and combat violence against women. The incident is an example of the petulance, gambling and chauvinistic politics that deters many from stepping down from public service. Too often women and many men are belittled and surreptitiously undermined by colleagues and friends. Von der Leyen has shown that they can be challenged, that there is no weakness in the expression of pain. There is strength in that honesty and yes, there is power too.

