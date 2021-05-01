Trump allies fear Giuliani raid sent ‘strong message’ to former president’s inner circle





“It was a show of force that sent a strong message to a lot of people in Trump’s world that other things could be happening,” a Trump adviser told CNN.

The searches, which Giuliani and his lawyer Robert Costello criticized as unnecessary due to what they claim to be his continued cooperation with investigators, were linked to a criminal investigation into the former mayor’s trade relations in Ukraine and were successful when entering multiple communication devices.

According to Trump’s adviser, the raid sparked a sense of fear in the former president’s orbit that Justice Department officials might be more willing to pursue investigations into the 45th president or his inner circle than to many of Trump’s allies had previously believed this. Two other people close to the former president, who echoed those sentiments, declined to be named for this story.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is currently conducting a civil investigation into allegations that the Trump organization inappropriately inflated and deflated the value of its assets for tax purposes. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“I can’t for the life of me think why you would need to send seven FBI agents to fetch a cell phone and a laptop,” said the adviser, who also described the Giuliani raid as “over the top.” .

But the raid also raised the question of whether Giuliani’s seemingly unwavering loyalty to Trump could bear the brunt of potential criminal charges. Giuliani has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

“Even the most loyal people have their breaking point,” said a person close to the former president. Trump’s adviser separately added that a potential change in Giuliani’s loyalty to his former client “wouldn’t shock me at all.”

“I think we’ve seen more surprising examples of things like this happening, especially with Michael Cohen,” the person close to Trump said.

Indeed, longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who once said he would be willing to ‘take a bullet’ for his former boss, became a self-declared critic of Trump in 2018 after he knocked down the then president following an FBI raid. home, office and hotel room. The raid was part of an investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York City, which later resulted in charges of tax evasion, false statements to a bank, and campaign finance violations for which Cohen pleaded guilty. During an appearance on CNN earlier this week, Cohen himself speculated that Giuliani could “ditch Donald in the blink of an eye” if faced with an arraignment.

“Before Donald became president, Rudy didn’t like Donald and Donald didn’t like Rudy,” Cohen said. “He certainly does not want to follow my path until I am sentenced to 36 months.”

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to CNN’s request for comment in time for publication.

In an email to CNN, Costello said the former mayor “had done nothing wrong” and claimed that Giuliani had repeatedly offered “to answer any questions the SDNY might have on whatever either, including crimes, attempted crimes, conspiracy to commit crimes, (or) aiding and abetting crimes. ”

In a statement released by Costello earlier this week, Giuliani denied any wrongdoing and claimed search warrants that resulted in raids on his office and apartment indicated a “corrupt double standard” by the Justice Department in his treatment of Trump’s associates against the Democrats.

“Republicans who are prominent supporters and supporters of President Trump … are subject to false accusations and procedures used in the past, if at all, in cases involving terrorists and organized criminals,” reads -on in the press release.

