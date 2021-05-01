Politics
Jaishankar discusses medical supplies with Blinken, Wang
Jaishankar’s call with Blinken came one day when American planes brought in 440 oxygen cylinders, 210 oximeters, 8.84 lakh rapid diagnostic test kits, and 84,000 N-95 masks.
Minister S Jaishankar met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday and discussed emergency medical supplies cooperation with the two of them. Chinese President Xi Jinping also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his help and support.
Jaishankars’ call with Blinken came one day when American planes brought in 440 oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 8.84 lakh Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, and 84,000 N-95 masks. This is the first shipment from the United States.
Expressing gratitude for Indian assistance in times of need in the Americas, Blinken reviewed ongoing US government efforts to support Indian government response operations to Covid-19. He also noted the outpouring of support from US industries, non-governmental institutions and private citizens for relief efforts in India, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Chinese President Xi, in his letter to Premier Modi, said: The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in combating the pandemic and provide support and assistance in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic.
The Chinese foreign minister called on Jaishankar to convey his sympathy and solidarity with India at this point, according to a statement from the MEA.
Jaishankar pointed out in this regard that the Indian entities were already in the process of commercially sourcing the required products and raw materials from suppliers in China.
The minister said this process would be facilitated if various transport corridors and freight flights remained open and the necessary logistical support was provided quickly. He stressed that serious challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which had affected all countries, required serious international cooperation, the MEA said.
Wang described Covid-19 as a common enemy of humanity and agreed that there was a need to coordinate a concerted response.
He said China supports the efforts of the Indian government and will ensure that all necessary materials are sent to the Indian entities without delay. Chinese companies would be encouraged and supported to provide the necessary materials. Airports, customs and airlines would also be responsible for facilitating the movement of goods. Charter flights from India would be welcome and the specific issues raised by the Indian side were quickly resolved. Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered any other appropriate assistance required from the Chinese government, the statement said.
Jaishankar thanked the Chinese Foreign Minister for his feelings and informed him of the ongoing efforts to address the challenge posed by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He said the government is fully committed to doing whatever is necessary to overcome this challenge.
The MEA statement said the two ministers also discussed outstanding issues related to the disengagement of all friction points along the line of effective control in eastern Ladakh. Jaishankar said that while the disengagement process started earlier this year, it remains unfinished. He stressed the need for this process to be completed as soon as possible.
The full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would allow progress in bilateral relations. The two ministers agreed to continue the dialogue at the official level on this issue, the statement from the MEA said.
The telephone conversation concluded with a brief discussion of the meetings of the foreign ministers of the BRICS and the RIC, which are expected to take place in the near future under the Indian presidency. Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed his participation in these events, MEA said.
