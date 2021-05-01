Double life of ally Johnsons raises tough questions about conflict of interest

Boris Johnson was reportedly astonished that Bill Crothers, a former senior public servant, simultaneously worked for two months for the government and bankrupt finance firm Greensill Capital.

But with the ‘double hat’ in Whitehall under scrutiny, delicate questions are now being directed to one of the Prime Minister’s closest and longest allies.

Lord Eddie Lister, whose departure from Downing Street was quietly announced by No.10 last weekend, had worked for Johnson since he was mayor of London and was by his side as he rose to the highest office of British politics.

But throughout, the man dubbed “Stable Eddie” has combined his changing roles in government with several private – and in some cases controversial – interests.

Such is the concern over Lister’s “double hat” that Rachel Reeves, the shadow cabinet minister of Labor, wrote to Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, asking him to look into the matter.

Normally, business people who enter government abandon their business interests – or place them in blind trust. Lord Gerry Grimstone, for example, the current Minister of Investment, recently told the FT that he had given up eight jobs to take on the role.

Since Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019, Lister has served as a senior adviser, chief business liaison and then earlier this year a de facto chief of staff following Dominic Cummings’ resignation. In February, he took on a new role as special envoy to the Gulf.

Still, he continued as the director of a consulting firm called Edward Lister Advisors, as advise to the real estate group Delancey and as a non-executive director of Stanhope Holdings.

In April, Lister held talks about a six-figure deal with Finsbury Glover Hering, a public relations and lobbying firm, which he hoped to combine with his post as Gulf envoy, according to people familiar with the talks. He subsequently halted the negotiations.

A government spokesperson insisted that Lister’s departure had not been substantially advanced. The 71-year-old was due to leave at the end of April, they insisted.

But that doesn’t match the understanding of other officials as to why Lister left just eight weeks after her role was announced.

“He had only been appointed in February, no one is given a position like this with the intention of only doing two months,” an official said. Another person familiar with the situation said: “You would have to be naïve enough to believe this explanation.”

Left to right: Eddie Lister with Geordie Greig and Boris Johnson at a party hosted by the London Evening Standard © Nigel Howard / ANL / Shutterstock



Lister told the Politico This week was “the right time for me to go” after realizing that it was impossible to do Gulf work part-time. “You have to be 100% in government or outside of government: there is no halfway house,” he said.

The peer also told Politico he had no conflicts and that his roles in the private sector for Delancey and Stanhope were just “a few other scraps” with “very light” responsibilities.

But colleagues at Downing Street said they never understood how he could maintain the “one-size-fits-all” arrangement that allowed him to keep those two interests.

A former Conservative minister has alleged that there is an obvious conflict of interest for a Gulf adviser to try to boost investment in the UK while earning income from real estate companies.

“Although Eddie is kind and caring, it is absolutely appalling,” said the former minister. “This makes the official who went to Greensill [Crothers] looks like a saint.

Many of the questions for Lister relate to his roles in the real estate industry.

Johnson was mayor of London when he first hired Lister in 2011 – the former Thatcherite chief of Wandsworth council – as chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning.

During this period, Lister had several meetings with Delancey, who received approval from planning authorities to redevelop the Olympic media center in east London in 2014. Two years later he joined the Strategic Advisory Board of Delancey. The board has no role in approving individual agreements, the company told the FT.

In 2018, the Chinese government bought the Royal Mint site in central London from Delancey.

At this time, Lister was both a non-executive director of the Foreign Office (when Johnson was Foreign Secretary) as well as an adviser to Delancey and a consultant to CBRE, the agency that advises China. Delancey said he had no involvement in the deal. CBRE said: “Sir Edward Lister has had no involvement with CBRE in connection with the Royal Mint Court transaction.”

The former Royal London Mint © Yui Mok / PA



A former Downing Street aide said Lister was seen at the time as a strong Sinophile voice in Johnson’s ear.

While a non-executive director at the Foreign Office, Lister was also a director of a company that sought to build a new city in Libya, joining Eribi Holdings in October 2018.

The government said it declared “any relevant interest” to the FCO at the time. A spokesperson added: “He was not involved in Libyan issues while he was a member of the board of directors of the foreign ministry.” Meanwhile, Lister said he “had never had any discussions with anyone in government about Libya at any time.”

From 2016 to 2019, Lister was President of Homes England, a government agency that funds affordable housing projects – during which it also received £ 487,000 from EcoWorld, a luxury real estate developer.

Although the office of director has been entered in Homes England’s register of interests, it has been described by Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, as a ‘major conflict of interest’.

Last year, Lister, while already working in Downing Street, joined the board of directors of a Jersey-based holding company for a housing start-up – without any public disclosure. This unpaid director position at TopHat in Derbyshire – revealed in the FT – was not announced by the government or the company and should not have been disclosed in Jersey.

Lister did not respond to detailed questions from the FT. But the government said: “Lord Lister has fully complied with the declaration of interests requirements set out by the Cabinet Office and transparently published his interests in the House of Lords register.”

Rachel Reeves, Labor shadow cabinet minister, asked about ‘potential conflicts of interest’ involving Eddie Lister © Jonathan Brady / PA



An official said Lister declared his interests in accordance with the special adviser’s declaration of interests. All declaration of interest rules were followed to avoid any conflict of interest, including “recusing yourself if necessary,” the official said.

In his letter to Cabinet Secretary Case, Reeves asked a series of questions about “potential conflicts of interest” involving Lister, saying it was “hard to believe” that Johnson had not been made aware of the negotiations. his longtime assistant with Finsbury.

She asked what due diligence had been exercised on Lister’s potential conflicts, whether he still holds a security pass, and whether a review by attorney Nigel Boardman of Greensill’s lobbying case will consider special advisers: “The fact that Lord Lister has now left Downing Street does not mean that these issues should not be fully investigated,” Reeves wrote.