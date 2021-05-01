Politics
Mesut Ozil’s wife Amine Gulse is a model, actress and former Miss Turkey who survived horror assaults with Kolasinac and the Arsenal star
Being Mesut Ozil.
There is no doubt about the talent of the former Arsenal playmaker – he is extremely good at the ball.
But the German World Cup winner has struggled for form and fitness since moving to Turkey from north London.
In 2019, the former Germany international tied the knot with his stunning girlfriend Amine Gulse – with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan his witness.
And he even managed to make people smile at one point during the ceremony.
But she was rocked in July 2019 when attackers armed with knives attacked her husband Ozil’s car.
Fortunately, former teammate Sead Kolasinac jumped out of the vehicle and fought them with his bare hands.
Gulse is a star in her own right, winning Miss Turkey 2014 and later representing her country that same year in the Miss World beauty pageant.
However, she was born and raised in Gothenburg, Sweden, by an Iraqi Turkmen father and a Turkish mother.
The blue-eyed brunette then moved to Istanbul, where she started scoring regular models.
It was in 2014 that she had her big chance – to compete and win the Miss Turkey pageant.
Her gorgeous looks weren’t enough to persuade the Miss World judges to give her a spot in their Las Vegas competition, but it was enough to make her a star in her own country.
Gulse, 28, met Ozil the same year and he was immediately hit.
Always modeling and shooting a variety of fashion campaigns, the 5’10 “stunner has branched out into the theater as well.
She starred in the popular television Asla Vazgemem – a love drama in which she played the lead female role from 2015.
Their romance was to be long-distance, with Gulse dividing his time between Istanbul and London for work commitments, before sealing a move to Turkey.
And with that at a four-hour flight, it can’t be easy for these lovebirds.
The two regularly show how much they care for each other – they were once spied on on a romantic bike ride in London.
Ozil, who accused the German federation of treating him with “racism and disrespect”, also won the love and support of his wife when he decided to retire from international football.
She posted a selfie of the couple to her two million Instagram followers with the message: I’m always with you, I’m proud of you my love.
