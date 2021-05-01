India’s COVID-19 tragedy exceeds 400,000 daily cases





As media reports continue to reflect stories of families in India unable to obtain treatment for loved ones, exhausted health workers and continued funeral pyres, the almost vertical surge in infections in the country has resulted in today’s hui 400,000 new cases. In addition, India’s massive outbreak has pushed the global total to over 150 million cases today, although many countries are reporting a drop, including Brazil, which is still struggling with its worst peak. Mass vaccination challenge in India India’s health ministry today reported 402,110 new cases, along with 3,522 more deaths, according to the country The ministry of health, a daily record for India and the world. Scientists advising the Indian government say mathematical modeling suggests the country’s cases could peak between May 3 and 5, slightly earlier than previous estimates, according to Reuters. A day before India launched a mass vaccination effort, a lack of vaccine supply is already delaying deployment in some states, including Karnataka, according to a separate Reuters report. So far, only about 9% of the country’s 1.4 billion people have received a dose of the COVID vaccine. In other developments of the response, the government has unleashed special powers that will allow the Indian Army to assist in response operations, which include the establishment and staffing of quarantine facilities and hospitals, as well as the purchase of provisions to help with the outbreak, according to CNN. Aid continues to flow to India from other countries and companies, first aid flight from the United States arriving today. Meanwhile, pledges of aid continue, including China, where President Xi Jinping offered to help, according to Chinese state media. Promising signs in Brazil In a World Health Organization (WHO) Report Today, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said that although India is in the grips of a serious crisis, WHO is encouraged by the international show of support. He also noted that intense transmission is occurring in many other countries, including Brazil, which has been struggling with a large and progressive surge since early November. Cases in Brazil have fallen for 4 consecutive weeks, with hospitalizations and deaths also showing signs of decline, Tedros said. “This is good news, and we hope this trend continues. But the pandemic has taught us that no country can ever let its guard down,” he said, adding that Brazil has a proud history. public health, but that the impacts of the pandemic threaten to disentangle its gains from the health system. On a related note, the Brazilian institute Fiocruz said yesterday in an update that although the occupancy rates of cases, deaths and intensive care units (ICUs) are declining, rates are still at worrying levels, according to a report translated and published by Bird Flu Journal, a news blog on infectious diseases. However, the case fatality rate is on the rise, likely linked to overwhelmed health systems, the group said. WHO approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use In another development of WHO today, it ad that the group’s vaccine advisors have listed Moderna’s COVId-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for wider use in low-income countries. The WHO list is required for vaccines that are part of COVAX, the initiative to ensure more equal access to COVID vaccines across the world. Moderna’s vaccine is the fifth to be listed by WHO for emergency use, and the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) had previously reviewed and recommended the vaccine. WHO advisers are currently reviewing two vaccines made by producers in China. More world titles Singapore’s cases hit a 7-month high, and the government today urged people to reduce their social interactions or face increased restrictions, according to Reuters. The country, having already banned travel from India, announced that it bar travelers other South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, from May 2.

In Cambodia, residents of Phnom Penh protest inadequate government assistance during strict city lockdown and demand for food, say Reuters.

In Canada, a remote part of northern alberta home to the oil sands region has become one of Canada’s hotspots as the country battles its third push.

The global total has now risen to 150,793,484 cases and 3,170,879 people have died from their infections, according to Johns Hopkins. online dashboard.

