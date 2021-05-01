DPO transferred to “ PML-Q request ” – Journal





LAHORE: Mandi Bahauddin District Police Officer Ali Raza was reportedly transferred for political reasons and assigned as Deputy Inspector General (Discipline) at the Central Police Office Vice Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari who was transferred and assigned to the Punjab Elite Force Headquarters SP against a vacant post.

An official familiar with the information told Dawn that Raza was transferred under pressure from the PML-Q, an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab and the center. He claimed that there was an understanding between the two parties that the Punjab government would give preference to PML-Q’s wish by assigning police and district administration officers to its fortress districts, in particular Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

The officer said Ali Raza has been under immense pressure to take action against workers from other parties since he took charge of Mandi Bahauddin DPO in September last year and had resisted such demands.

Former CCPO Umar Sheikh dismissed to federal government

He said local PTI leadership also raised the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, complaining that the PML-Q was pressuring the former DPO to harass its workers (PTI) in order to maintain the monopoly in the district.

Despite this, the Punjab government was under pressure to transfer Ali Raza for failing to carry out his instructions in letter and spirit.

The case reached the office of the Inspector General of Police who opposed obtaining Ali Raza’s detachment. However, the PTI government succumbed to pressure from the PML-Q and transferred Ali Raza from the district.

The government entrusted the interim responsibility of the DPD to Mandi Bahauddin SP (investigations) Anwar Saeed Kingra.

The police circle believes that appointing DPDs to Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin was a difficult task due to the influence of the PML-Q.

On a related note, the Punjab government expelled former Lahore Capital City (CCPO) police officer Umar Sheikh from the province days after warning against forming a political party in the city. in the event of forced retirement.

Once Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s most favorite policeman, Mr. Sheikh had been embroiled in dozens of controversies during his brief tenure as Lahore Police Chief.

Before and during his appointment as CCPO, the prime minister had called Umar Sheikh one of the most daring police officers, saying he would eliminate land grabbers from the provincial capital. However, the government of Punjab suddenly removed him from his post in January of this year, following controversies, and assigned him to the post of Deputy Commander of the Punjab Police.

According to reports, the federal government has prepared a list of incompetent police officers to send them into forced retirement under a new policy.

When Mr. Sheikh learned that his name was also on the list, he announced plans to launch a political party for social and institutional reforms. He announced on social media that if forced to retire he would form a political party like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Lahore level only.

His announcement is said to anger the ruling elite, which reacted swiftly and made its services available to the federal government.

In addition, the Punjab IGP also issued on Friday the transfer and assignment of three police directors (SP).

Posted in Dawn on May 1, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos