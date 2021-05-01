The character played by Trump was fictional | Notice





Generally speaking, I’m not a huge fan of musicals. However, I have watched them on occasion. Sometimes I’ll watch a rerun of Roseanne if Crystal is in this episode.

I went to high school with Natalie West, the actress who played Crystal. We ran in different circles, but sometimes we crossed paths at parties, and we knew each other well enough to say hello and talk. In real life, Natalie West looked nothing like the pathetic, neurotic character of Crystal that she played on television.

I sometimes watched reruns of Cheers. I kind of had a soft spot for Diane, the tall, intelligent and virtuous bartender portrayed by Shelley Long.

Diane sometimes had a romantic relationship with former jock-turned-bar / bartender Sam Malone, played by actor Ted Danson. (I didn’t like the character, Sam. He didn’t deserve the gentle, virtuous Diane.) In real life, Ted Danson looked nothing like the character Sam he played on TV.

In Deceitful Men, Ted Danson was never Sam Malone. That’s why he was such a great Sam Malone, writes Tim Gierson: Ted Danson takes every opportunity he can to tell people that he has nothing to do with Sam Malone. The former alcoholic and safe Red Sox relief pitcher who owned a Boston bar called Cheers was one of the most popular television characters of the 1980s, a low-bulb lothario who did his best to prove that ‘he was quite superficial, when in reality he was a pretty touching guy, even though he never understood why some poems didn’t need to rhyme. For the first year or two of Cheers, Danson (who was in his thirties when he got the part) thought he was horrible as Sam. Danson wasn’t a drinker, wasn’t much of a jock. , never saw himself as a gift from God to women. He didn’t have to strut Sam, and he certainly didn’t know how to whip up a cocktail. He didn’t think it would work, so of course he was perfect in the role.

Colton Underwood, who played the role of a hunk in season 23 of The Bachelor, recently announced that he is gay.

The character Donald Trump played on The Apprentice TV show, that of an omnipotent billionaire businessman, was far more fictional than factual.

In The Guardian (09/29/2020), How Apprentice Earnings Helped Save His Bankrupt Empire, Tom McCarthy and Daniel Strauss write: When Donald Trump signed a deal to star in The Apprentice in 2004, the The New York Times’ latest bombshell report on his tax returns shows that he was among the worst businessmen in the United States.

Tax documents obtained by the newspaper show how Trump squandered a $ 413 million inheritance on a string of lost real estate and casino games. In its 2004 income tax return, it reported $ 89.9 million in net losses from its core operations the previous year.

The story of how The Apprentice made Trump a household name, polished his personal myth as a successful businessman, and ultimately paved the way for the White House, is well documented. But on Tuesday the Times revealed just how false this myth is and how much Trump went into the red when approached by Mark Burnett, a British reality TV producer best known for the genre’s first mega-hit. , Survivor.

The New York Times report also blew up Trump’s image as a businessman with a career in reality TV. Taken together, the documents demonstrate that he is much more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life, the Times said.

Trump’s tax documents reveal he brought in $ 427 million in revenue, endorsements and licenses from 14 seasons of The Apprentice, an amount that worked to cover losses from real estate and hospitality concerns that made up his business empire.

On television, Trump played a billionaire who judged young entrepreneurs hoping to be successful, firing them one by one. Without the role, his income would have been virtually flat from 2000 to 2018, according to his tax documents, leaving him potentially unable to repay debts incurred as part of his disastrous casino plans.

Now … even the apprentice’s money seems to be gone, sunk in a series of golf resorts that once again appear to have delivered him to the brink of financial disaster.

In real life, Donald Trump was very different from the eminently successful businessman character he played on television. Trump’s earnings from The Apprentice kept him financially afloat while his real-life ventures faltered and failed.

A list of Trump’s failed businesses includes Trump Steaks, GoTrump, Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump: The Game, Trump Magazine, Trump University, Trump Ice, The New Jersey Generals, Trump Tour, Trump Network and Trumped!

Trump Taj Mahal, Trumps Castle, Trump Plaza Casinos, Trump Plaza Hotel, Trump Hotels and Casinos Resorts, and Trump Entertainment Resorts were declared under bankruptcy protection between 1991 and 2009.

The real Donald Trump never had firm political convictions. According to Wikipedia: Trump’s political party affiliation has changed several times. He registered as a Republican in Manhattan in 1987, moved to the Reform Party in 1999, to the Democratic Party in 2001, and returned to the Republican Party in 2009.

In 1987, Trump placed full-page ads in three major newspapers proclaiming that America should stop paying to defend countries that can afford to defend themselves. Asked about the veracity of the presidential bid rumors, Trump denied being a candidate, but replied: I believe if I ran for president I would win. According to a Gallup poll in December 1988, Trump was America’s tenth most admired man.

In 1999, Trump tabled an exploratory committee to seek the Reform Party’s nomination for the 2000 presidential election. He also considered running for president in 2004.

Trump publicly speculated about his run for president in the 2012 election and made his first appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February 2011. The speech is credited with helping kickstart his political career in the Republican Party.

In ABC News (09/16/2016) How Donald Trump Carried On The Birther Movement For Years, Alana Abramson reported: After a successful appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference where Trump announced he was considering running as president, he begins to appear on talk shows urging President Obama to release his birth certificate and ask him if he was born in the United States.

According to Wikipedia: Trump’s presidential ambitions were generally not taken seriously at the time. The Trumps shots have been interpreted by some media as possible promotional tools for his reality show The Apprentice. Ahead of the 2016 election, the New York Times speculated that Trump stepped up his fierce efforts to gain stature in politics after Obama ridiculed him at the House Correspondents Association dinner. Blanche in April 2011.

10 years later, we see the spoiled fruits of vicious and ruthless Trumps seeking revenge. More than 500,000 Americans have died from COVID. Trump has twice lost the popular vote and twice been impeached. Trump instigated the horrific assault on the U.S. Capitol, forever marking the soul of our nation.

Donald Trump might have been a big reality TV star, but he was a terrible businessman and an outright horrible president.

