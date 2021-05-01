Connect with us

Fabulous gift from American politics to the Putins and the Xis

1 min ago

When Joe Biden ad he was a presidential candidate two years ago, he presented his quest as a “battle for the soul of this nation”. In those pre-pandemic days, he said he decided to run after seeing neo-Nazis marching through Charlottesville and hearing then-President Donald Trump say that there were “very good people on both sides.” “America’s very democracy,” Biden said, was at stake.

Since then, the country and the world have gone through a devastating crisis and Biden’s aspirations have grown to match. Listen to it now. He’s not just trying to restore America’s soul; its aim is to save democracy all over the world.

The message was clear in Biden first address in Congress on Wednesday, when he reaffirmed what has become a common theme: “We have to prove that democracy always works”.

Biden noted with concern something that many of us have been watching for years. Democracy is lose ground, while the autocracy progresses. In Biden’s view, the outcome of the conflict between democracy and autocracy depends in part on whether he as president – and the United States as a nation – can show the rest of the world that democracy is able to respond to a crisis. , ensure the security of people and create lasting prosperity.

Biden often describes the battle as a battle against China, one of the major autocratic regimes. In his conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden told that the Chinese leader made it clear that “(h) e is extremely serious about becoming the largest and most consistent nation in the world.”

But the question is not whether the United States or China will be the most powerful nation on the planet. It’s more important than that. The question is whether democracy will be invaded by regimes that want to operate in a world hospitable to a tyrannical regime. Biden noted that former President Franklin Roosevelt mobilized the American people when democracy was tested during World War II. Show that democracy works, it mentionned, is the “challenge of the times”.

Biden argues that if it can help unite the country, drive a thriving economy, encourage science and technology ventures, and encourage an electorate to remain committed to the fundamentals of democratic freedom, the United States can block the advancement of forces. undemocratic. Americans can do it, Biden said, “… proving that democracy is durable and strong.” With this, “the autocrats will not win the future”.

The outcome of the conflict is strongly in doubt. “The pattern is consistent and disturbing,” said democracy watchdog Freedom House declared in 2019, “democracy is on the decline”. His subsequent research revealed that the retreat was continuing – with 2020 as the 15th consecutive year of the decline of world freedom. During the pandemic, Freedom House further wrote that “defenders of democracy suffered heavy losses … shifting the international balance in favor of tyranny”.

Dictatorships are not idle spectators in this transcendent battle of ideas. China has used the pandemic to make a strong case that it is better able to handle a global crisis. A February 2020 editorial in the Chinese Global Times offers that “the truth is that the American system is not as efficient as the Chinese system.” The claim, in a state publication, is easily reprimanded. But this is part of Xi’s long-standing effort to show that the Chinese system is “superior. “

The Chinese dictator has repeatedly proclaimed his confidence in “a Chinese solution to humanity’s search for better social systems.” By this he presumably meant an authoritarian model replicating Beijing’s barely existing blend of capitalism, state control, and political rights.

It makes sense that the Chinese rulers and other autocrats want to discredit democracy. After all, there is no greater threat to their hold on power than the people’s aspiration for democratic freedoms.

But is it important that democracy wins? Ask the people of Xinjiang, imprisoned in what the Chinese call “educational camps”, under conditions that human rights organizations call crimes against humanity and the US government described as a genocide countryside. Ask Alexei Navalny, in Russia, imprisoned on ridiculous charges because he dared to investigate and publicize the the depths of corruption under President Vladimir Putin. Ask those who fight for a free press, LGBT rights or the people’s right to choose who rules them where democracy advocates face jail or worse, from Hong Kong at Myanmar, of Nicaragua at Cambodia.

The deep partisanship that dominates American politics today is a fabulous gift to the Xis and Putins of the world. It is as if, in the middle of a war, the United States has handed over its most powerful weapon to the enemy. Partisanship prevents the country’s leaders from working together to find solutions. In its most extreme version, it undermines the president’s stature by the false claim that he was not legitimately elected.

Strengthening American democracy to protect democracy around the world is the kind of mission that should unify the country – it is not a Democrats against Republicans goal. But in today’s poisonous environment, it’s difficult to persuade American politicians to come together, and even harder to convince many Republicans to line up behind this major goal of the Biden administration.

Democracy started to lose ground around the world over a decade ago, but it was only in recent years that the earth began to shake under the US system of government. The tremors turned violent under the previous administration and became almost cataclysmic on January 6, when assailants tried to prevent Congress from certifying that American voters chose Biden as president.

It was then that the key battle to save global democracy unfolded on American soil. “The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden called. “We looked into the abyss on insurgency and autocracy,” he said. Democracy won that day, but it was just a battle in a world war.



