Government pledged to improve working and living conditions of workers, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





A Pakistani worker carries a bag of potatoes to a fruit and vegetable market in Peshawaron on May 1, 2017, International Labor Day or May 1. / AFP PHOTO / ABDUL MAJEED AFP or licensors According to the Prime Minister, the outgoing government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of workers and to developing automated and integrated systems for the worker protection institution . The government was fully aware of the challenges workers face as a result of Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of workers through a better working environment, the provision of housing and school facilities, and the extension of health coverage to them and their families, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his message on the International Labor Day is celebrated today around the world, including in Pakistan.

The government also aims to develop automated and integrated systems for worker protection institutions to ensure transparency and reduce worker relief times, he said.

The Prime Minister said that May 1 reminded them of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of workers, who sacrificed their lives to defend their basic rights and for a fair working environment.

This day symbolizes the dignity of work and at the same time, it also offers us the opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions of our work, both at home and abroad, to nation building, he added.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccination centers will remain open on Labor Day

The Prime Minister said: Our religion places special emphasis on the principles of social justice and respect for workers’ rights. Many hadiths emphasize the rights of workers, the provision of adequate wages and the fair treatment of the working class.

Given the demands of the labor market, he said, the current government has also embarked on vocational training and skills development programs to enable workers to get their fair share in labor markets. inside and outside the country.

The Prime Minister noted that the government is fully aware of the challenges that the COVID-19 situation poses for the lives of workers, especially daily betting.

Our policy to strike a balance between life and livelihood is aimed at ensuring that the workforce has sufficient income for its families during the pandemic, he added.

The prime minister said the government’s Mazdoor ka Ehsaas program was specifically designed to meet the needs of low-income workers.

We own our work and are fully aware of our responsibilities to them. We are determined to ensure that the benefits of economic progress translate into prosperity for all segments of the population, including working people, he added.

May Allah help us to truly do everything for the prosperity of our workers and our country, the prime minister concluded.

