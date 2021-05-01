US President Joe Biden cancels proposed Donald Trump border wall in Mexico





US President Joe Biden has canceled plans by former presidents to build a border wall with Mexico using federal funds. Photo: Olivier Douliery / AFP

The administration of US President Joe Bidens has announced that it is abolishing plans by former presidents to build a border wall with Mexico.

President Biden announced that the border wall will be suspended on Friday, a widely anticipated move, the Washington Post reports. Mr Biden first announced that he intended to cancel the controversial project in January after his inauguration.

Former President Donald Trump ordered billions of dollars from the US Pentagon to be diverted to pay for the border wall, after funding for his central project was denied by Congress.

US President Joe Biden pound knocked down the border wall between the United States and Mexico. Photo: Olivier Douliery / AFP The wall was a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Mr. Trump launched his presidential bid with a vow to build a “great wall” between the United States and Mexico in 2015. At the time, he said he would force Mexico to pay for its construction. .

Once elected, Trump made plans to build a physical barrier, but Mexico refused to pay.

In 2018, when Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, the proposed wall was denied federal funding.

Mr. Trump found the money for the project by bypassing Congress, and “diving straight into Pentagon coffers, forcing the Defense Department to allocate billions of dollars for the project,” AFP reports.

He reallocated about $ 10 billion from military construction accounts and anti-narcotics programs to build the wall.

The Trump administration has built some 724 km of steel barriers, much of it in southern Arizona in nature reserves. The Washington Post reports that the Rio Grande Valley, where there is a concentration of border crossings, had fewer barriers built.

Mr. Biden criticized the project as being unnecessary and ineffective.

An unfinished section of the border wall in Roma, a border town in Texas. Photo: Ed Jones / AFP

The Department of Defense is canceling all border fence construction projects funded with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions, such as military children’s schools, military construction projects to the alien in partner countries and the National Guard and Reserve account, ”said Jamal Brown, deputy Pentagon spokesman.

“Today’s action reflects this administration’s continued commitment to defend our nation and support our military personnel and their families.”

The statement did not indicate how much federal money would be saved by canceling the project.

Questions also remain about demobilization costs, left behind by bulldozer and excavator contractors whose contracts were cut short by Mr Biden’s decision in January.

– with AFP

