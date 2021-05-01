PM unveils Rs370bn uplift package for GB





GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday unveiled a development program worth Rs370 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan, with particular emphasis on boosting tourism by improving road and air connectivity, power supply and transportation. modernization of educational and health establishments.

This package of Rs370 billion for five years is just the beginning. We will assist you further according to your needs. I predict, if you take care of tourism properly, you will no longer need money from the Center. Instead, we will seek funds from you. You cannot imagine how blessed you are, the prime minister said at a ceremony here during his day-long visit.

He was accompanied by Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Minister of Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar and Zulfiqar Bukhari.

The prime minister, who previously unveiled plaques to inaugurate and launch several projects under the development package, said he expected such a package for GB.

He also praised Asad Umar for having designed a mix of projects under the PSDP and the public-private partnership with the financial accessibility of the federal government in mind.

He said that despite financial constraints due to the enormous debt burden, the federal government had cut a package of Rs370 billion for GB with whom it had an association since his school years.

The uprising package included hydel projects, new roads and the Babusar tunnel, scholarships and vocational training for young people, modernization of health and education facilities, water and sanitation programs, the promotion of SMEs and the expansion of airports, in particular Skardu airport, to accommodate international flights. He said that after visiting Austria and Switzerland, he found GB to be the most beautiful region in the world, also admitted by his foreign friends.

Even those who have browsed his book, Indus Journey, people in Pakistan and abroad have been amazed to see the beauty of Pakistan.

The PM said previous leaders showed a lack of concern for the development of GB as they used to visit London for vacations where they had their children as well as properties.

However, he said the PTI government decided to harness the potential of the region especially in tourism.

Making a comparison between Pakistan and Switzerland, the prime minister said the latter earned between $ 60 billion and $ 80 billion from tourism alone, which was well above the alumni’s total exports of $ 25 billion.

He said the development of GB will not only change the standard of living of the locals, but also bring hard currency for the country.

Appreciating UK Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid for his passion to serve his people, Imran Khan expressed satisfaction with his decision to appoint him for the post.

He told the rally that Britain is an attractive destination for summer and winter tourism. In summer it will attract locals while in winter it was a great skiing site which was also an important source of income for Switzerland as well.

However, the Prime Minister has repeatedly called on the UK government not to compromise on town planning and environmental protection when executing projects as this could prove to be counterproductive.

He said that the area remains disconnected, this helps the locals to build a good community system which would also help with the enforcement of regulations for tourism as well as for town planning.

Calling it another step towards provincial status, Imran Khan said the current government has decided to let the British government make its own decisions, removing a decades-old practice of overseeing the affairs of Islamabad.

He said the impression had been created that the British were unable to run their affairs, which provided an excuse to control affairs from the federal capital.

The Prime Minister believed that a society without the rule of law could never prosper.

He said that those involved in petty financial crimes only inflicted losses on the individuals, but the big looters had caused damage to the whole country through money laundering, resulting in inflation and poverty.

He said otherwise inactive for the past two decades, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started preying on serious criminals during the PTI government.

He said the country faces a corrupt mafia but is confident he has been trained to defeat them.

