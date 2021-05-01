Politics
Indian scientists ask Modi to release key virus data to save lives
The letter added that restrictions on the import of scientific raw materials to make India self-sufficient is a key objective for Modi and that his government is an obstacle. Such restrictions, at present, only serve to hamper our ability to deal with COVID-19, he said.
Meanwhile, families continued to flood social media and messaging apps with calls for help: oxygen, beds, medicine, intensive care units and firewood for funeral pyres.
Army chief MM Naravane met Modi to discuss the crisis.
Naravane said the sick could seek help from the nearest army hospitals. The troops were also assisting with imported tankers and oxygen vehicles where specialized skills were needed, according to a government statement.
India has set a daily world record for more than a week with an average of nearly 350,000 infections. Daily deaths have almost tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest outbreak.
In the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a teachers’ organization said more than 550 members have died after being infected with COVID-19 while helping organize local council elections this month here, the India time the newspaper reported.
Experts blamed the outbreak on new, more contagious virus variants and mass public gatherings such as political rallies and religious events that were allowed to continue as numbers appeared to be under control in February. On Thursday, millions of people voted in the national elections in West Bengal with little to no consideration for social distancing.
In the southern state of Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said nearly 2,000 coronavirus patients in home care had turned off their phones and could not be traced. Police were trying to follow them as they might seek hospitalization on their own, he said.
In central Madhya Pradesh state, three villages in Balaghat district have pooled money to convert buildings into COVID-19 health centers. They bought oxygen concentrators and started admitting patients. Government doctors visit the facilities twice a day.
The government plans to step up a hesitant vaccination campaign by allowing all adults over 18 to receive their vaccines starting on Saturday. It has so far administered 150 million doses of the vaccine, according to the Department of Health.
Since January, nearly 10 percent of Indians have received a dose, but only around 1.5 percent have received both, despite the country being one of the world’s largest vaccine producers.
Health Minister Harash Vardhan expressed hope that the aid sent by some 40 countries would help fill the shortage of medical supplies. The United States sends more than $ 100 million worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests.
Japan announced Friday that it will send 300 ventilators and 300 oxygen concentrators in response to a request from the Indian government. Japan stands alongside India, our friend and partner, the Foreign Ministry said.
France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also pledged aid, and Russia has sent two planes carrying oxygen-generating equipment. The Indian Air Force has also airlifted oxygen containers from Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered further assistance on Friday. Chinese state media reported that Xi told Modi in a personal condolence message that he was very concerned about the recent situation.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jayashankar had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and they agreed to keep transport corridors and freight flights open, according to an Indian statement.
Wang said China will ensure that all necessary materials get to Indian entities without any delay, he said.
Reports say the first batch of 25,000 oxygen concentrators promised by Beijing arrived on Friday.
This assistance could be a step towards easing tensions between the two countries.
AP, Bloomberg
