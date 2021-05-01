Newsmax apologizes to Dominion workers for bogus election allegations





U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, United States, in this still image from a video posted to social media on January 8, 2021.

Donald J. Trump via Twitter | Reuters

Newsmax apologized on Friday for spreading false allegations that a Dominion Voting Systems employee manipulated machines or counted on election day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump.

Eric Coomer, chief security officer for the Colorado-based company, in turn withdrew Newsmax from a libel lawsuit.

The Conservative News Network, in a statement posted on its website and to be read on TV, said if it aired the charges against Coomer by lawyers and Trump supporters, it found no evidence of their veracity.

Newsmax, which published Dominion’s denials of the charges when they were made, also said it found no evidence Coomer spoke to “Antifa” or a partisan organization.

“We would like to apologize for any harm our report on the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family,” the network said. He said in his trial that he went into hiding because of death threats.

Coomer’s lawsuit also targets the Trump campaign, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, columnist Michelle Malkin, Gateway Pundit website, Colorado activist Joseph Oltmann and One America News Network. These claims continue, a spokeswoman said.

Neither Newsmax nor a spokesperson for Coomer will say whether Coomer was paid anything to take the company out of trial.

Newsmax also told its audience, many of whom were Trump supporters, that “many states whose results were challenged by the Trump campaign after the November 2020 election have carried out numerous recounts and audits, and each of these States certified the results as legal and final. “

