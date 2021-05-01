Tory MPs destroy Boris Johnson export narrative on Brexit





MPs have called for urgent action to remove export barriers four months after the start of the harsh and disastrous Brexit designed and executed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his associates.

MEPs wrote that “companies exporting seafood and meat to the European Union have faced new administrative requirements and significant border controls, called non-tariff barriers, where it doesn’t. there was none before ”.

It is deplorable that the border registration system is not digitized and that the wrong color of ink on a form can lead to problems of the kind that result in the loss of complete shipments. The Brexit impact report was written by the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, and it said that despite some knowledge about Brexit, the guidelines of government were “not sufficiently timely, targeted or concerted.” Six of the 11 members of the all-party committee are Conservatives, by the way. The committee calls for urgent action to level the playing field for seafood producers, pave the way for logistics consolidation and digitize systems, particularly around the export health certificate, which consumes resources, to replace the system. Current “archaic”. The result of Brexit in Northern Ireland, with the resignation of Prime Minister Arlene Foster. Loyalists clash with police on Lanark Way as they re-launch their protests against the Irish Sea Border and NI Protocol in Belfast. Loyalist tension has intensified in the province following Brexit and the implementation of the NI protocol, leading to violent clashes with police and nationalists in recent weeks. Photo by Charles McQuillan / Getty Images. MPs found “that there was also a lack of testing of the new provisions, which meant that minor issues, such as the particular color of ink used to stamp and sign EHCs, created delays in the process. EU border ”. He says: “Many of these ‘startup problems’ are now being addressed, but the new non-tariff barriers introduced by Brexit continue to hamper businesses, especially SMEs, which export seafood and seafood. meat to the EU. ” The report continues: “Without action, some companies will relocate their activities to the EU or stop exporting to Europe.” READ MORE: Scottish whiskey named world’s best in US James Withers, of industry body Scotland Food and Drink, said the recommendation that the UK government should strike a veterinary deal with the EU would eliminate the need for numerous border inspections and red tape such as health certificates. “The reality is that for the vast majority of exporters of seafood, meat and other food and drink products, doing business with their European customers has become more expensive, complex, slower and more risky,” he said. he declared. In Scotland, the economy weighs heavily on the Fraser of Allander Institute warned of the “long-term impact” of Brexit in the activity monitor he publishes with law firm Addleshaw Goddard. Almost two-thirds of Scottish companies doing business with the EU already have negative or ‘very negative’ impacts. As the owner of the Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest reported a profit of £ 946million in the first quarter, he also stressed his tendency to move his seat from Edinburgh to London if Scotland gained independence. This means a registered change of address and not a move of operations, but the statement that the bank’s balance sheet is ‘too big’ for independent Scottish-inspired speech. Also this week, “The immediate reaction was amazement, dismay, mockery and a lot of jokes, many of which, it must be said, were really a lot of fun,” Business writer Ian McConnell writes. It was the name change of the venerable Standard Life Aberdeen to Abrdn, which was accompanied by a pronunciation guide.







