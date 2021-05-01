Erdogan mourns UN negotiations on Cyprus … “to no avail”





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday dealt a blow to the UN talks on Cyprus, saying he expected nothing from the UN talks on the issue which have been on hold for years. He also stressed that he did not trust the Greek Cypriots because they did not act honestly and honestly, as he said. At the United Nations next steps in reference to efforts to resume peace talks and close the ethnic division camp in Cyprus, he said: “They have been postponed for two or three months, but again, I don’t think so. not to a result will be achieved because they are not sincere. The talks failed It came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday admitted the talks failed and at the same time demanded not to surrender, as the Turkish Cypriot leader saw no point in negotiating without dealing with the North a agreement with the island on an equal footing ”. Speaking at a brief press conference after three days of talks in Geneva, he said: “The truth is that after our efforts, we have not yet found enough common denominators to die. Resumption of formal negotiations on dying To allow a solution to the Cyprus problem. “ The secretary general, who dies of informal conversations, dies Tuesday in Geneva has started to supervise them personally and hopes to resume them in two or three months, adding: “I am not giving up”. “If it’s impossible in engineering, dying Rounding corners is very common in politics,” he explained. Turkey occupied it in 1974 It should be noted that Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey occupied its northern third in response to a coup organized by the Athens-backed Military Council and annexed the island to Greece. The area occupied by Turkey later declared independence, was unrecognized and is still heavily dependent on Ankara. All of the previous decades of United Nations sponsored death attempts The reunification of the island has failed. As the Greek Cypriots die of Solution to reunify the island as a federal state, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, with the support of Ankara, insists on the recognition of two independent and equal states on the Mediterranean island.

