US President Joe Biden departs from Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s policies on North Korea





US President Joe Biden (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: The White House has said President Joe Biden plans to deviate from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors as he tries to stop North Korea’s nuclear program, both rejecting the effort deeply Donald Trump’s staff to win the hands of Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama – off approach. Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday that administration officials have completed a review of US policy towards North Korea, considered one of the greatest threats to national security and most vexing facing the United States and its allies. Psaki did not detail the findings of the review, but suggested that the administration would seek common ground between Trump’s “big deal” and Obama’s “strategic patience” approaches. “Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the last four administrations have failed to achieve this goal,” Psaki told reporters on Air Force One as Biden visited Philadelphia. The administration said it would conduct the review shortly after Biden took office in January. Psaki said officials consulted with outside experts, allies and predecessors from several previous administrations as part of the process. “Our policy will not focus on achieving a big deal, nor will it be based on strategic patience,” she said. Biden, like his former boss Obama, has confirmed that he views North Korea as perhaps the most difficult foreign policy dilemma for the United States and its allies. But Psaki’s comments suggest moving away from Obama’s two-track policy of keeping the commitment open for his good behavior while seeking to impose sanctions for his bad behavior. The Biden administration also appeared to signal that it was trying to set the stage for incremental progress, in which the stages of denuclearization by the North would be accompanied by corresponding actions, including sanctions relief, by states. -United. There was no mention of US security guarantees for North Korea or a formal end to the Korean War, both of which had been demanded by the North and viewed by the Trump team as part of it. a larger whole. The Biden administration is expected to focus less on developing relations with Kim and more on consulting with Japan and South Korea, both of which had viewed with suspicion Trump’s attempts to cultivate Kim into friend or elevate him to the level of an international statesman. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to discuss the outline of the policy review and emerging strategy at his meeting next week in London with his counterparts from the Group of Seven Industrialized Democracies, an organization that includes a number of NATO allies as well as Japan. South Korea and Australia attend the meeting as guests. Strategy will also be a major topic of conversation when Biden welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-In to the White House on May 21. Moon will be the second foreign leader to visit Biden in Washington, following the Japanese prime minister’s visit in mid-April. Minister Yoshihide Suga. Biden administration officials consulted with Trump administration officials who took part in the Singapore talks between Kim and Trump in June 2018 as well as a second meeting in February 2019. The latest face-to-face talks between Senior officials from both countries were held in Sweden in October 2019, and efforts by the Biden administration to resume dialogue were postponed. North Korea fired short-range missiles in March, just days after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened the United States and South Korea for holding joint military exercises. These tests are not prohibited under United Nations sanctions. Days later, the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in defiance of UN resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. The missile launches follow a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea last month as Washington struggles to reestablish alliances in Asia. During the trip, Blinken harshly criticized North Korea’s nuclear program and human rights record and urged China to use its “enormous influence” to convince the North to denuclearize.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEMail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos