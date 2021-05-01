Moeldoko asks Minister of Health to build RSJ in 6 provinces





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Head of the presidential cabinet (KSP) Moeldoko said he asked Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin to build psychiatric hospital in six provinces. The six are Southeast Sulawesi, Gorontalo, West Papua, West Sulawesi, North Kalimantan and the Riau Islands. This follows a complaint from the chairman of the Indonesian Child Welfare Commission (KPAI) Susanto about the lack of a psychiatric hospital (RSJ) in the six provinces. “I sent a letter to Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin to immediately build RSJ in the six provinces,” Moeldoko said quoted in a press release from the presidential office on Friday (4/30/2021). According to him, the absence of RSJ in the six provinces hampered the care of victims of human rights violations who suffered from severe depression. Also Read: KSP asks the public not to worry about the KKB being mentioned as a terrorist organization The former TNI commander admitted that the availability of access and the quality of mental health resources in Indonesia are still limited. He revealed that in 2019 there were only 51 mental hospitals (RSJs) in Indonesia. “This means that the ratio of beds for hospital care is only 3.3 to 4 per 100,000 inhabitants. Apart from the RSJ, only 32.5% of hospitals offer mental polyclinics,” he said. he declares. “The access and quality of mental health resources in Indonesia are still limited. Essentially, we realize that cross-sectoral collaborative work is needed to overcome these challenges,” continued Moeldoko. Therefore, Moeldoko encourages the contribution of professional associations and non-governmental partners such as the Indonesian Psychological Association (HIMPSI) to make efforts to accelerate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of mental health services in Indonesia. Also Read: IPO Investigation Called Non-Target Cash Payment Ban Program, KSP Called Jokowi Immediately Upon Verification

