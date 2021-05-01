Climate leadership and Pakistan





Coronavirus or climate crisis, concerted global efforts are inevitable in the face of global challenges. President Joe Biden’s virtual climate conference (April 22-23) with leaders from 40 countries is an important initiative. Nonetheless, the spread, depth and urgency of the climate crisis demands more leadership. Ignoring the main leaders of these events would not help.

This is a crucial year for controlling the pace of climate change. The world has a rare chance to correct its actions at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), scheduled for November 1-12, in Glasgow. It would be the most important climate conference after the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Earlier in April, John Kerry, the United States’ special presidential climate envoy, visited Asia to pave the way for the Biden conference. On a trip to the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, India and China, Kerry flew over Pakistan – the eighth most affected country in the world by climate change. It suffered economic losses worth $ 3.8 billion and faced 173 extreme weather events from 2000 to 2019. The lives and livelihoods of millions of people suffered in a country that is the less responsible for this climate crisis.

On the basis of historical facts, responsibility for the crisis is attributed to industrialized countries after the industrial revolution and the industrial growth that followed. Industrial growth based on fossil fuels has led to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions which have caused global warming. Despite its small contribution to the crisis, Pakistan is contributing to the fight against this global crisis and the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is a major driving force.

The sequestration of GHGs is slowing the pace of the climate crisis. For ease of understanding, sequestration can be referred to as the process of cleaning up GHGs such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emitted over the past 200 years.

Of total global carbon dioxide emissions, Pakistan accounts for only 0.65%. Its terrestrial and maritime biodiversity is a crucial source of carbon sequestration. Pakistan’s 4.5 million hectares of forest are an important source of carbon dioxide purification along with plains and swamps. Mangroves, algae, seagrass and salt marshes sequester more carbon than terrestrial forests, and the carbon stored in these marine ecosystems is known as blue carbon.

In addition to the above natural sources of carbon storage, Imran Khan has added a boost against climate change. His vision culminated in the Billion Tree Tsunami program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which was acclaimed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the NGO responsible for administering the Bonn Challenge, described it as “a real conservation achievement”.

After taking office as Prime Minister in 2018, Imran Khan amplified his vision of the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Program, Clean Green Cities Index, National Electric Vehicle Policy and others.

A mature tree cleans nearly 22 kilograms of carbon from the atmosphere annually. Thus, KP’s billion trees would clean about 22 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This figure would climb to nearly 220 million tonnes after the completion of the 10 billion tree tsunami program. Besides carbon storage, these trees have many other benefits for people and ecology. Considering Pakistan’s size economy and financial constraints, this is a huge contribution to the global climate crisis and Imran Khan’s climate leadership can inspire many world leaders.

The size of the tree program is comparable to a Nobel Prize winning initiative. Wangari Maathai of Kenya was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2004 for his green belt movement which motivated ecological thinking in Africa for planting trees.

Even so, Pakistan needs to deepen various aspects of climate work such as; tree diversification in the tsunami program, awareness across all horizons, integration of climate challenges and opportunities with all sectors of the economy, relevant capacity building in government and private sectors, climate adaptation plans that link the levels national and local given poverty, food security, health, agriculture, animal husbandry, disaster risk reduction and urban planning.

Adapting to climate change means taking action to prepare for and adapt to both the current effects of climate change and the expected impacts in the future. Adaptation leads to the resilience of the system, the institution and the population. The Asian Development Bank stresses that Pakistan needs financial resources of 7 to 14 billion dollars per year for adaptation to climate change.

Like Pakistan, all developing and underdeveloped countries need financial and technical support to deal with the climate change crisis. Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, attended the US climate conference and rightly reminded world leaders to allocate $ 100 billion a year to developing countries for this effort.

Adaptation and mitigation are fundamental strategies against the climate crisis. Adaptation is important to build resilience to the crisis while mitigation is essential to stop the crisis by stopping GHG emissions. The latter is a major responsibility of countries with a significant share of historical and current emissions.

This was the main program of the Biden climate conference. At the conference, the United States pledged to reduce emissions by 50% and Canada by 40-45% by 2030. China has proposed to strictly limit coal consumption by 2025, with the gradually reducing by 2030 and reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. The UK has pledged to reduce emissions by 68% and the EU by 55%, while the India has offered to expand renewable energy projects.

The challenges, however, remain after the Biden conference. The crisis requires moving from commitments to effectively stopping emissions and delivering the promised support to countries facing the worst effects of the climate crisis. COP26 would be a decisive conference to save the future of the Earth. There is no other option. “There is no plan B like there is no planet B.”

The author is an international expert on poverty, climate change and food security and a Chevening Fellow with a degree in development management from the UK. He tweets @aftabalamkan

