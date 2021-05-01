Prime Minister Imran can more easily dissolve the government than jeopardize his mission: Asad Umar





Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the PM can easily dissolve parliament if it gets in the way of his manifesto. He shares a short clip from a private channel’s talk show on Twitter on Saturday. Imran Khan does is not a politician, he is a leader, says Umar.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar shared an interesting anecdote to explain that Prime Minister Imran Khan will dissolve the assembly if it hinders his view of the country.

Sharing a short clip from a talk show on Twitter on Saturday, the Federal Minister said: “I have been asked if Imran Khan can dissolve the assembly, see the response in this clip. Imran Khan is not a politician , he’s a leader. “

“He never entered politics for power. Power is only a way to serve the people,” said the federal minister.

Umar shared an incident from when the now ruling PTI had a coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“There was a group of 10 to 12 people protesting against the government. The Prime Minister summoned me to a meeting where he planned to deal with the issues raised by the protesters. He asked for a pen and paper to take note of all their concerns, “Umar recounted the incident.

But at the end of the meeting, Asad Umar quoted the prime minister as saying, “If anyone thinks they can meet their demands by blackmailing me, I will break the government today, not tomorrow.”

The minister said that the Prime Minister will undoubtedly reduce his tenure as Prime Minister if he feels that his vision of serving the people is not being realized.

“Man does not want power but wants to serve his people,” Umar said.

