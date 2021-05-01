China’s plan for the post-pandemic world order: the dual circulation strategy





On February 5, 2021, the Chinese National People’s Congress adopted the Fourteenth Five-Year Economic Plan (14FYP) from 2021 to 2025. A central element of the 14FYP is the Dual Circulation Strategy (DCS). First presented by President Xi Jinping at the May 14, 2020 Politburo Standing Committee meeting, DCS is poised to determine legislative, diplomatic and economic developments in China for the next decade. Yet the DCS is not well defined. Examining its origins, background, and goals, this article predicts the systemic changes in China’s economy introduced by the DCS. This article will argue that the DCS is nothing but a plan to advance China’s economic and political interests by strengthening its domestic market, achieving technological self-sufficiency, and promoting the adoption of its standards.

The dual circulation strategy: origin and objective

In recent months, DCS has become a buzzword among the upper echelons of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). What is known is that the DCS is supposed to reinvent and reform the Chinese economy and face a more hostile international environment and more fragile economic prospects. The strategy redefines China’s place in the global economy by designating two distinct and self-sufficient loops: internal and international.

The first of these two loops, the internal circulation (China’s domestic economy) is surrounded by the international loop (the global economy). The inner loop is supposed to be independent and complete, but not closed to the outer loop. The internal market should use the outer loop to increase its competitiveness and boost technological know-how.

The lack of a clear definition is typical of high-level policies in China, the most prominent example being the Belt and Road Initiative, which has taken years to be understood and satisfactorily defined. Chinese decision-makers often use formulas and slogans to direct long-term plans and strategies.

Nonetheless, in China’s top-down political and economic system, long-term strategies like DCS are incredibly consistent. They are the framework within which policies and regulations take place. As a result, understanding how the plan was originally introduced and conceived will provide a fundamental understanding of the policies and diplomatic actions that we can expect from Beijing in the years to come. It is therefore essential to understand the political context and the objectives of DCS to understand its role in driving systemic changes towards self-reliance.

The DCS was designed amid China’s re-emergence from the most difficult months of the pandemic. The return to the “new normal” has taken place against the backdrop of a worsening economic and pandemic situation in the global economy. President Xi described the moment as an opportunity to take the lead and face the challenges ahead in a way that puts China at the forefront of the post-pandemic global economic system. DCS must be understood as a long-term vision to achieve global economic primacy.

As discussed in a series of articles published on Qiushi, the bimonthly periodical of the Central Party School, the DCS ostensibly resolves three structural problems: Declining economic growth due to weaker global demand for Chinese goods and services, hstrong dependence on foreign technologies in strategic sectors (mainly semiconductors), andrecognition of monetary sovereignty due to the international dominance of the US dollar.

We can infer that the DCS will lead to policies and regulations that promote domestic demand to protect China from global economic downturns, encourage technological self-sufficiency, and stimulate the international adoption of Chinese standards in the face of economic pressure from the states. United.

Forecast: self-sufficiency with Chinese characteristics

Domestic demand can be expected to be the foundation of DCS for two reasons. First, private consumption currently counts for only 39% of Chinese GDP, compared to 55% of other major economies. This translates into over-reliance on infrastructure spending and debt-fueled exports, leaving China exposed to global economic downturns that threaten its long-term financial stability. Second, booming domestic consumption would make the Chinese market extremely attractive to multinational companies.

The second goal, technological self-sufficiency, is linked to the fact that China feels too dependent on imported technologies in strategic sectors, such as semiconductors. Amid the export bans implemented by the Trump administration and recently confirmed by President Biden, policymakers in Beijing will use the DCS as a critical engine to bolster national champions and technological know-how. From this perspective, international traffic is supposed to interact with the internal loop to deepen it and increase its competitiveness. We can expect policies and regulations to encourage multinational companies to invest in research and development in China, as well as practices to force technology transfer from multinationals.

We can also expect that by stimulating domestic demand, China will strive to supplant the US and the EU as the world’s largest consumer market in absolute and relative terms. Therefore, international companies will be forced to comply with Chinese standards (especially for advanced services and technologies) to enter the market. In this regard, the key is the concept of “home globalization” (zhuchang quanqiuhua ). The DCS is therefore expected to be a comprehensive framework to ensure that foreign companies, attracted by the financial reward of accessing or maintaining access to the Chinese market, will promote political norms and priorities. Chinese worldwide. Threatened by the boycott of consumers and the arbitrary application of administrative regulations, few companies will dare to take sides on issues that Beijing deems sensitive rather than opting for self-censorship.

Ultimately, the DCS is an attempt to take advantage of the pandemic to reinvent and redefine globalization; to create a new world economic order where China is not only the enabler of the game as a global factory, but the host of globalization. In summary, the DCS is a vision of a world where businesses strive to operate in China (the largest consumer market) and to that end are prepared to follow Beijing’s political and commercial red lines.