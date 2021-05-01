PM Imran congratulates FBR on record Rs384b collection in April





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday praised the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to achieve a record tax collection of Rs384 billion during the month of April.

“I applaud the efforts of the RBF to achieve 57% growth,” the prime minister said in a tweet comparing the collection of 240 billion rupees in the same month in 2020.

Prime Minister Imran added that the policies of the current government had led to a “broad-based economy[omic] the comeback.”

“In July-April, collections reached 3.780 billion rupees, 14 percent more than the same period last year,” added the Prime Minister.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

Previously, it was reported that the tax collection agency had maintained constant momentum and received 3.7 trillion rupees in taxes in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, but its reliance on it indirect taxes had further increased to 64% of total revenue.

Provisional results for July-April showed FBR raised Rs 143 billion more than its revised target. Collection was almost also carried out at the import stage where nearly one in two rupees was collected.

The RBF collected 3.78 billion rupees in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to 3.32 billion rupees in the same period of the previous fiscal year, registering a growth rate of almost 14%, according to provisional results.

The collection was 460 billion rupees higher compared to the same period last year.

The RBF was successful in exceeding sales tax and customs duty collection targets, but missed federal income tax and excise tax targets.

