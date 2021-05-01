Coronavirus outbreak: retired teachers refuse to get vaccinated with Modi’s photo on the certificate

A 74-year-old retired professor refused to take the Covid vaccine to protest against vaccination certificates bearing Narendra Modi’s photo and urged top opposition ministers to remove the prime minister’s image before issuing the leaflets.

Chamanlal, former dean of the language school at Panjab University, Chandigarh, said that when British colonialists issued their degrading compensation certificates to the families of Jallianwala Bagh victims, even they did not put their photos on the documents.

Another retired professor, Kancha Ilaiah, demanded that all vaccination certificates be reissued without Modi’s photo and called the current practice “unhealthy in a democracy”.

It is only in states subject to polls such as Bengal that certificates issued at vaccination centers do not bear Modi’s image.

Chamanlal wrote an open letter to Punjab’s chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, urging him and his counterparts in other opposition-led states to remove Modi’s photo before the certificates are issued in the government facilities.

“In no other country in the world does the vaccination certificate, if any, bear a photograph of a political leader, even (those) in power,” the letter said.

“At best, the certificate could bear the signature (of) the doctor of the region … In India, we the hapless citizens are doomed to obtain a photograph of a leader … whose policies and criminal negligence are the cause. cause of the worst corona (virus) death explosion, especially in the second wave of Covid-19. “

Chamanlal suggested in an interview with The Telegraph that the government’s willful neglect of preparedness made the human cost of the Covid resurgence comparable to the massacre by British Indian forces of hundreds of unarmed protesters at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

To add to the guilt, he alleged, the Prime Minister was indulging in a kind of “self-glorification which was not seen even among British colonialists”.

Chamanlal cited the certificates that the then lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer, had issued to the families of the victims of Jallianwala Bagh mentioning the payment of compensation of several hundred rupees.

“But O’Dwyer didn’t use his photo on the certificate. What is happening now is worse than what the British did in 1919, ”Chamanlal told this newspaper.

Ilaiah, who retired from Urdu Maulana Azad National University in Hyderabad, said the display of the prime minister’s photo on vaccination certificates set a bad precedent.

“If a university or another now decides to use its image on the degrees it awards to students, will that be allowed?” he said.

“It’s unhealthy in a democracy. Vaccination certificates should be reissued without Modi’s photo. “

Chamanlal wrote to Amarinder that farmers in Punjab who were protesting at Delhi’s borders against the new agricultural laws are being harassed and that the Center is trying to evict them citing the Covid crisis.

He wrote that the Punjab government, which supports the farmers’ agitation, should protest the Centre’s actions and remove Modi’s photo when printing vaccination certificates.

He told the newspaper that the Punjab government responded by saying that the chief minister forwarded his letter to the Secretary of State for Health.

Chamanlal alleged that although Modi did not prepare the country for the second wave of the pandemic, he built “comforts and facilities for himself”, alluding to allegations that the government had bought planes in the midst of the pandemic for the Prime Minister’s travels.

“All the opposition and society cried to spend this money on health services, building hospitals, infrastructure, but to no avail. The Prime Minister was more concerned with building comforts and facilities for himself at the cost of people’s lives, ”his letter said.

He accuses the Modi government of weakening public universities and autonomous institutions and refers to the repression of the JNU in 2016 due to the alleged scandal of “anti-national” slogans.

He castigates Modi for making unilateral decisions that have caused great suffering to the public, such as demonetization, and questions the opacity around the PM CARES Fund.