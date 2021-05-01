Politics
Coronavirus outbreak: retired teachers refuse to get vaccinated with Modi’s photo on the certificate
A 74-year-old retired professor refused to take the Covid vaccine to protest against vaccination certificates bearing Narendra Modi’s photo and urged top opposition ministers to remove the prime minister’s image before issuing the leaflets.
Chamanlal, former dean of the language school at Panjab University, Chandigarh, said that when British colonialists issued their degrading compensation certificates to the families of Jallianwala Bagh victims, even they did not put their photos on the documents.
Another retired professor, Kancha Ilaiah, demanded that all vaccination certificates be reissued without Modi’s photo and called the current practice “unhealthy in a democracy”.
It is only in states subject to polls such as Bengal that certificates issued at vaccination centers do not bear Modi’s image.
Chamanlal wrote an open letter to Punjab’s chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, urging him and his counterparts in other opposition-led states to remove Modi’s photo before the certificates are issued in the government facilities.
“In no other country in the world does the vaccination certificate, if any, bear a photograph of a political leader, even (those) in power,” the letter said.
“At best, the certificate could bear the signature (of) the doctor of the region … In India, we the hapless citizens are doomed to obtain a photograph of a leader … whose policies and criminal negligence are the cause. cause of the worst corona (virus) death explosion, especially in the second wave of Covid-19. “
Chamanlal suggested in an interview with The Telegraph that the government’s willful neglect of preparedness made the human cost of the Covid resurgence comparable to the massacre by British Indian forces of hundreds of unarmed protesters at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.
To add to the guilt, he alleged, the Prime Minister was indulging in a kind of “self-glorification which was not seen even among British colonialists”.
Chamanlal cited the certificates that the then lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer, had issued to the families of the victims of Jallianwala Bagh mentioning the payment of compensation of several hundred rupees.
“But O’Dwyer didn’t use his photo on the certificate. What is happening now is worse than what the British did in 1919, ”Chamanlal told this newspaper.
Ilaiah, who retired from Urdu Maulana Azad National University in Hyderabad, said the display of the prime minister’s photo on vaccination certificates set a bad precedent.
“If a university or another now decides to use its image on the degrees it awards to students, will that be allowed?” he said.
“It’s unhealthy in a democracy. Vaccination certificates should be reissued without Modi’s photo. “
Chamanlal wrote to Amarinder that farmers in Punjab who were protesting at Delhi’s borders against the new agricultural laws are being harassed and that the Center is trying to evict them citing the Covid crisis.
He wrote that the Punjab government, which supports the farmers’ agitation, should protest the Centre’s actions and remove Modi’s photo when printing vaccination certificates.
He told the newspaper that the Punjab government responded by saying that the chief minister forwarded his letter to the Secretary of State for Health.
Chamanlal alleged that although Modi did not prepare the country for the second wave of the pandemic, he built “comforts and facilities for himself”, alluding to allegations that the government had bought planes in the midst of the pandemic for the Prime Minister’s travels.
“All the opposition and society cried to spend this money on health services, building hospitals, infrastructure, but to no avail. The Prime Minister was more concerned with building comforts and facilities for himself at the cost of people’s lives, ”his letter said.
He accuses the Modi government of weakening public universities and autonomous institutions and refers to the repression of the JNU in 2016 due to the alleged scandal of “anti-national” slogans.
He castigates Modi for making unilateral decisions that have caused great suffering to the public, such as demonetization, and questions the opacity around the PM CARES Fund.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]