It’s time to move to strategic certainty

There is no ambiguity when it comes to war. Ambiguity demands certainty, and its absence has always led to war.

History is replete with examples: Europeans and the ambiguity of the United States as to how they would react to Hitler’s growing territorial expansion in Europe certainly contributed to World War II. Likewise, the American ambiguity towards Japanese expansionist militarism in the 1930s clearly led to the Pearl Harbor attacks that sparked the war in Asia in 1941.

Ambiguity in a world with leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping () will inevitably lead them to bring their version of certainty to conflicts and regions filled with ambiguity and it is essential that democratic nations around the world do not allow it. happen. Certainty, where and when there is none, must be defined by democratic nations, and not by those whose interests are contrary to freedom, equity and human rights.

In 1971, when then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger secretly visited China, followed a year later by then-US President Richard Nixon’s historic trip to Beijing, the policy of Strategic ambiguity with regard to Taiwan was established. History will judge whether this policy was justified, but this debate is for another day. However, one thing is certain, it is time for the ambiguity to be removed and for certainty to be established about Taiwan’s future.

The question is who will define this certainty? On the one hand, you have China, where it is clear that its recent political and military posture is a way of bringing certainty that Taiwan is a steadfast part of China. The kind of certainty he established about the fate of Hong Kong and the future of the Uyghurs.

On the other hand, you have the United States. Former US President Donald Trump began to provide certainty about the future of Taiwan by specifying that the territorial integrity and democracy of the Taiwans must be protected. However, even his actions did not deviate from the official doctrine of strategic ambiguity. US President Joe Biden has taken the next step to confront China and nibble at the limits of US policy certainty toward Taiwan, but strategic ambiguity remains Washington’s de facto policy.

For the past 50 years, Washington Democrats and Republicans have formally and formally emphasized that the One-China Policy, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Three Communiqués are the cornerstones of US policy toward Taiwan. Yet we all know that these three cornerstones are fraught with strategic ambiguities. Therefore, unless these official cornerstones are blatantly waived, the shadowy United States’ strategic ambiguity will continue to prevail, and any further attempts by the United States to bring strategic clarity will never be credible and worth of trust.

This confusion is especially true on the issue of US one-China policy versus the one-China principle. The former projects the flexibility and ambiguity of the United States, while the latter projects a firm and fundamental position of certainty and clarity of the red line. The international community and power politics are always looking for fine lines between ambiguity and clarity in policymaking. This continuing ambiguity is nothing but fuel for Xis’ fire to bring certainty to the future of the Taiwans.

Taiwan is caught in the middle. There is no doubt that President Tsai Ing-wen () and a large majority of Taiwanese want to regain their rightful place in the League of Nations. However, Taiwan cannot make this trip alone and the only way this trip can end positively is with the abolition of strategic ambiguity, an end that can be accomplished with the recognition of the whole world that Taiwan is what Taiwan is. it is a truly sovereign and independent nation. However, time is running out.

The reality is that as long as US policy towards its relations with Taiwan is not a postscript in the history books, war is not only likely, but inevitable. China has made it clear that it is time to end the ambiguity and replace it with certainty.

However, the world, especially the United States, cannot let Xi create that certainty, because not only would it result in the loss of countless lives, but it would also usher in a new era of tragic world politics. A time when countries like Russia and China can act with impunity. An era where the world becomes again a chessboard where nations endowed with economic and military power and tyrannical rulers can wield it without consequence. Inevitably, there would be a new world war in which millions of people would die. There is no doubt that Russia and China see that a new world order based on their strategic partnership is possible.

All that needs to be done to see the reality of this partnership is to look at Russia’s increased actions around the world, but especially in eastern Ukraine, where the so-called Crimea II is likely to occur within the years at the end of the violation of a territorial integrity of sovereign nations. This, combined with China’s provocative and illegal actions in the South China Sea and the continued violation of Taiwan’s airspace and territorial waters, is a prelude to the conflict.

Simultaneous military action by Russia and China by the end of the year would certainly transform world politics and the world would not be in a position to counter this global coup state. These simultaneous actions are no coincidence, but a clear signal of a Putin-Xi global alliance.

This is why preventive action is urgent normal diplomacy, threats of sanctions and a show of military force are simply not enough. This is where the United States and Biden must take a stand. Identify and replace strategic ambiguity with strategic certainty.

It is time for the United States to officially recognize Taiwan as an independent nation. It’s time for Biden to come to Taiwan and stand by Tsai’s side and recognize Taiwan as the true democracy that it is. This action would not only blunt Xis’ attempts to act with impunity, but also send a clear message to Putin that there is a new manual for international diplomacy.

Would this prevent war between Taiwan and China? Who knows, but Biden’s reality in Taipei, while certainly provocative for China, would be the strongest signal to Xi that the United States would defend Taiwan, and would be much clearer than having American warships in it. the Taiwan Strait.

Additionally, it would be easier for Biden to rally the Americans to support a potential military conflict with China so that the Americans knew they would be defending a sovereign nation against Chinese aggression, not contested territory.

China also knows this, which is why Xi wants to provide certainty now before Taiwan is recognized as a truly independent and sovereign nation, which will make military support and tougher sanctions from democratic nations more likely, just like the world did it when Iraq invaded Kuwait. There is no doubt that the world would have remained silent if Kuwait was not a recognized sovereign nation.

The strategic ambiguity must end now and the United States, working with other respected and democratic nations, must define certainty before Xi. Biden must replace strategic ambiguity with strategic certainty. The world must make Xi understand that the certainty is not that Taiwan is part of China, but the certainty that Taiwan is in its place, a free and democratic member of the League of Nations!

Mr. Dane Waters is a political strategist, non-governmental organization and non-profit leader, filmmaker, media expert, author, direct democracy expert and long-time supporter of international recognition of sovereignty of the Taiwans.