Imran calls for stronger ties with Hungary – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for stronger ties with Hungary as Budapest announced an $ 84 million line of credit for Hungarian companies interested in doing business with Pakistan.

Mr Khan, in an interview with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Pter Szijjrt, who is visiting Pakistan with a delegation of 17 businessmen, said there is a need to develop economic relations bilateral strong.

He said the two countries can cooperate in the fields of trade, energy, water resources management, food and agriculture, science and technology and education. superior.

Budapest has announced an exclusive $ 84 million line of credit to enable Hungarian companies to do business with Pakistan, the foreign ministry said.

It would include a $ 50 million loan facility for fishing and food processing projects. Mr Khan urged the Hungarian business community to take advantage of Pakistan’s favorable business climate and invest here.

200 scholarships will be awarded annually to Pakistani students to study in Hungary

Foreign Minister Szijjrt said the business delegation accompanying him to explore business opportunities in Pakistan was a testament to Hungary’s growing economic ties with Pakistan.

Earlier today, Pakistani and Hungarian companies signed trade deals in dairy, pharmaceuticals and cybersecurity. The two foreign ministers attended the signing of the agreements.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Hungarian counterpart held talks at the Foreign Ministry during which they reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

They explored ways to deepen cooperation in different areas. The two ministers, the OP said, agreed to work together to forge a strong bilateral economic partnership.

Speaking at the event on Pakistani and Hungarian economic diplomacy, the two foreign ministers encouraged the business community of the two countries to strengthen mutual collaboration.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s economic security paradigm and highlighted the shift in focus from geopolitics to geo-economics.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation under the Stipendium Hungaricum 2020-22 program has been signed between the two parties, under which the Hungarian government will provide 200 scholarships per year for Pakistani students to study in Hungary.

The two countries also agreed to work on establishing a direct air link.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment.

The deal was reached during a meeting between the Hungarian team, led by Mr Szijjarto, and trade and investment adviser Abdul Razak Dawood. Bilateral trade and investment issues were discussed. The Hungarian side informed the advisor of the credit facility for tied aid of $ 50 million for cooperation in the agricultural sector, especially in agribusiness and food processing.

This can prove to be a fruitful opportunity, which could be mutually beneficial for both countries. The Hungarian side has expressed interest in bilateral cooperation in the sectors of railways, cybersecurity, agrifood, dairy products and livestock and fisheries.

Szijjarto said that the Exim Bank of Hungary has a preferential credit line of $ 84 million to promote business-to-business cooperation between Pakistani and Hungarian companies. He further indicated the plan to launch a direct flight by Hungarian airlines between Pakistan and Hungary.

Mr. Peter indicated the need for an agreement on mutual protection of bilateral investments and expressed the hope that this would encourage many Hungarian companies to invest in Pakistan. Mr. Razak appreciated the Hungarian investment in the oil and gas sector and indicated investment opportunities in the agro-food sector, water conservation, information technology, engineering and manufacturing .

He briefed the visiting delegation on the various initiatives taken by Pakistan to strengthen regional connectivity. As a member of the TIR Convention, Pakistan is also improving the linkage of rail and road infrastructure in order to improve regional connectivity, in particular with China, Afghanistan and the Central Asian republics.

The adviser said that to improve regional connectivity and gain access to the Central Asian republics, Pakistan has filed a joint appeal with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to the World Bank and other IFIs for the development of the path of trans-Afghan iron.

He also highlighted the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a flagship infrastructure project that aims to promote regional connectivity through the port of Gwadar.

Mubarak Zeb Khan also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn on May 1, 2021

