Boris Johnsons popularity tested in a Brexit heart

The town of Hartlepool in north-east England is the kind of place a Tory prime minister would normally struggle to find support.

One of the UK’s most disadvantaged areas, the blue collar port saw its steel industry collapse in the 1970s and 1980s and the unemployment rate remains among the highest in the country. Politically, he has supported the Labor Party in every British election for almost half a century. But then came Brexit.

Hartlepool is holding a vote on May 6 which will be a critical test for Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his landslide victory in 2019 paved the way for Britain’s exit from the European Union after years of feuds.

This will be a key indicator of whether Johnsons’ initial popularity survived a pandemic that left Britain with the worst death toll in Europe, and whether Brexit supporters still adhere to his promise to level the economy. . And now there is also the question of any damage done by a recent Johnson conduct scandal in power that engulfed his government. It has endured a relentless barrage of negative headlines, even from generally favorable newspapers.

The Conservatives are bookmakers’ favorites to win the election for the city’s next parliamentarian. The Survation and Ipsos MORI polls also put the party in the lead. This is mainly because the votes of the now-defunct Brexit party in the last election are expected to be transferred to Johnson in a center of Labor north where a Tory victory would have been unthinkable a few years ago. The city supported leaving the EU 70%.

One of those constituents is Geoff Carr, who runs a shoemaking business next to a closed pawnshop on Hartlepool’s main shopping thoroughfare. A committed Brexit supporter Carr says the UK Covid-19 inoculation program which covered more than half of the population justifies leaving the EU. He will now vote Conservative.

You can’t blame them for the vaccine, said Carr, 58, between polishing shoes and serving customers behind a large plexiglass screen. This is one of the reasons we came out of Europe, so that we could make our own decisions.

Hartlepool epitomizes the post-industrial decline of the British, a forgotten coastal town that is often best known in Britain for a folk tale about locals hanging from a monkey believed to be a French spy during the Napoleonic Wars. (The city elected its football club’s monkey mascot as mayor in 2002 and he won two more terms.) Many storefronts are closed, residents have complained that the city center has been neglected as the investments were going to its marina.

A victory would strengthen Johnsons’ position in what was once called the Red Wall of Labor electoral districts in northern England. In the last UK election, neighboring Brexit-backed regions such as the former mining town of Bishop Auckland and Redcar, where a giant steel plant has gone missing on the North Sea coast, defected to the Tories for the first time. for decades.

The by-election is also just one of the tests Johnson faces on May 6. There are also elections to the Scottish Parliament, where the Nationalists seek a clear victory to step up the pressure for another referendum on independence, the Welsh assembly and across English Townships.

The stakes are always high in these kinds of elections, but the stakes may be higher this time around than they have been for a few years, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at the University. Queen Mary of London. The large number of contests going on means it’s kind of a Super Thursday, almost equivalent to the midterm elections in the United States.

Voters will take their pick as Johnson fights on multiple fronts. First, there were inflammatory allegations against him by former councilor Dominic Cummings, who questioned his competence and integrity in a lengthy blog post. Next, the Election Commission said on April 28 that it would investigate whether the Prime Minister had properly declared the donations that funded the renovation of his Downing Street residence.

The Labor Party has sought to capitalize on the issue, calling the Conservatives a sleaze party, an echo of the 1990s when scandals helped undermine government and propel Tony Blair to power.

But in the streets of Hartlepool, voters were either ignorant of the controversy or insensitive to it. Far more important things are happening than what got their hands on 10 Downing Street, said Peter Davison, 66, a retired businessman. People don’t care at all.

A bigger challenge can be apathy. Longtime Labor voter Davison will not vote because he is disillusioned with politics and it is not difficult to find similar views on the politics unfolding 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of London .

The majority of people approached on a recent weekday to talk about the election said they were not interested and knew nothing about it. Ale Issmat, a local hairstylist, said he would vote Conservatives, but only because their campaign had brought clients to his salon.

Still, a lot is at stake for Hartlepool. As with similar regions, the Brexit vote was a call for change, to end years of perceived neglect by the Westminster government following the collapse of manufacturing industries. Johnsons’ post-Brexit mantra is to better distribute wealth and opportunity across the UK. For its part, Hartlepool has refocused its port activity on green energy in recent years.

The May 6 vote, along with those in the UK, is also the first real test of Labor leader Keir Starmers’ ability to rekindle party fortunes after a catastrophic result in 2019. Starmers standing with voters lagged behind these days. recent weeks as Johnson has flurried good feelings over the successful rollout of vaccines in the country. If Labor does not make significant gains, it will be hard to imagine the party returning to power in the next UK election, said Bale, the politics professor.

Labor loyalties, at least, still run deep in the north of England, and for many voters the idea of ​​voting Conservative remains anathema.

Evelynne Ray, 72, a retired nurse, blamed the Conservatives for cuts in funding to local councils, which she said led to the shutdown of hospital services. She also criticized Johnson for failing to lock down the country earlier when the pandemic started. If she acted more decisively, social restrictions could have been lifted months ago, she said.

I’m definitely not a fan of Boris, said Ray, a disposable mask tucked under his chin and sitting across from the Hartlepool war memorial. I dont like him at all.

Yet with the lifting of restrictions on coronaviruses and more than twice the proportion of the population vaccinated compared to the EU, Johnson has gained political capital.

Munching on shortbread and drinking coffee outdoors at a cafe, Barbara and Brian Tunstall have expressed sympathy for the PM, especially in light of the allegations made against him by Cummings, his former chief adviser. It makes me think much worse of Cummings than what Johnson, Brian, 77, said. I’m sorry for him, said Barbara. He’s had a tough old year.