Former Angkot driver becomes RI’s premier investment minister





Jakarta – Bahlil Lahadalia officially became the Minister of Investment. The inauguration was carried out by President Joko Widodo a few days ago. Before becoming Minister of Investment, Bahlil was the head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM). He is an entrepreneur who is part of the Indonesian Association of Young Entrepreneurs (HIPMI) for the period 2015-2019. Who would have thought, Bahlil, who was once an Angkot driver, could now become a minister during President Jokowi’s time. Bahlil was born on August 7, 1976 and comes from a family with a poor economy. Bahlil’s father is a construction worker and his mother is a launderer. He does a lot of work, as a baker, conductor and even a public transport driver. Since childhood, Bahlil has struggled to make ends meet, buying books, shoes and marbles to play with his friends. Bahlil Desperate to change his fate, Bahlil eventually left for Jayapura to study. With a high school diploma, three clothes, a driver’s license and a plastic bag, he started living in Jayapura. However, the trip did not go smoothly. He was hanging around because no campus was ready to accept him. However, he was reinforced by the president of the dormitory where he lived.

Then, while studying, Bahlil worked as a wheelbarrow driver and was paid Rp 200. While a student, Bahlil was also active as an activist, even going to and out of prison because of his movements. Going back and forth from prison, Bahlil felt miserable. From there, he admitted that he realized he had to change his destiny from being poor. In addition, he admitted that he suffered from edema because he could not buy adequate food. Then he started a career in the world of finance. Bahlil said he had been an employee of an insurance contract. Until finally, a friend offered to set up a financial consulting company. From there he started a career as an ordinary employee. Bahlil has since continued his brilliant career. Until he could finally become the CEO of PT Rifa Capital with a salary of IDR 35 million at the age of 25. PT Rifa Capital has branches in various islands of Indonesia, such as Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua. His activities in the business world led him to reach the post of President of HIPMI during the National Conference of December 15, 2015 (Munas). success teams (timses) ruf Amen. Until finally, Bahlil was inaugurated at the head of the BKPM on October 23, 2019. The task of the institution which is now headed by Bahlil is indeed linked to investment. Citing the official website of the BKPM, the main task of the BKPM is to coordinate policies and services in the investment sector on the basis of the provisions of laws and regulations. (kil / eds)

