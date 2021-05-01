Ali Zafars’ role is to check the facts, not to decide Shahzad’s fate





ISLAMABAD: Senator Ali Zafar was mandated by Prime Minister Imran Khan only to ensure that Jehangir Khan Tareen gets a fair deal and does not face any discrimination in the FIA ​​investigation into the sugar scam.

When approached, Ali Zafar told The News that his tenure did not include reviewing the role in the scam of lawyer Shahzad Akbar, the PM’s adviser on interior and accountability.

He explained that his role is to check the facts of the case and to hear both sides of the story, on the basis of which he would submit his report to the prime minister. Ali Zafar said he would present his report to the prime minister in May.

The prime minister assured a group of PTI parliamentarians, who had met with him recently to seek relief for JKT, that he would personally oversee the FIA’s investigation into the sugar scam. He also instructed the PTI senator and legal expert Ali Zafar to verify the facts of the investigation in light of the reservations expressed by the Tareen group of PTI deputies.

The FIA, in light of the findings and recommendations of the Sugar Commission, has investigated various aspects of the sugar scam and has registered FIRs against owners of several sugar factories, sugar traders and employees of sugar factories, including including JKT and his associates.

According to official sources, once an FIR under FIA law is registered, the investigation must be conducted by FIA agents strictly in accordance with FIA law, Pakistani penal code, anti-money laundering law. money, the code of criminal procedure and the law on the police.

None of these laws give a role to the prime minister, home minister, home adviser or any PTI senator or parliamentarian appointed by the prime minister, a source said, questioning the ruling’s decision. Prime Minister, who could be seen as a foreign influence on a criminal. investigation.

The source said FIA agents are required to investigate the matter in accordance with the law and the facts of the case strictly on the merits. The source said Jehangir Tareen, former PTI secretary general and close aide to the prime minister, had previously alleged in court that cases against him and his associates were being driven out of Islamabad. It was alleged that the FIR registered against JKT was provided to the agency on a USB stick by lawyer Shahzad Akbar, advisor to the Prime Minister, and not as a result of an independent investigation by FIA officials .

A government source, however, said the prime minister had tasked Senator Ali Zafar with fact-checking, which in no way meant interference in the agency’s investigation.

The government source said the prime minister expressed confidence in Shahzad Akbar even when he met with the Tareen group.

This fact-checking investigation was ordered by the Prime Minister days before former FIA DG Bashir Memon raised serious allegations that Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar and Justice Minister Farogh Nasim instituted criminal proceedings against the leaders of the opposition in addition to filing a complaint. against Judge Faez Isa.

Memon also called for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate his allegations. However, the Prime Minister along with Shahzad Akbar and Farogh Nasim have dismissed the former DG FIA’s allegations against them. Memon insists, however, that what he revealed is nothing but the truth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos