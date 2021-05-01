Chris Christie envisions the 2024 race regardless of Donald Trump’s intentions





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has said he is not ruling out a 2024 presidential bid and that a possible run by former President Donald Trump would not deter him.

The Republican told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday that Trump, or any other potential adversary, would not back him down if he felt “the right fit.”

Christie was governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. He sought the Republican presidential nomination for the 2016 election, but suspended his candidacy in February of that year and continued to endorse Trump.

However, he sharply criticized the former president for his baseless claims that the 2020 election was the subject of massive voter fraud.

“Are you thinking about running for president? We’ll take that one out first,” Hannity asked Christie on Friday.

“Hey listen, I’m definitely not ruling it out, Sean. A long way to go yet, but I’m not going to rule it out, I think I have a lot to say and a lot to do for the country in the future. then we’ll see how – see how the next few years go. “

“Would you like to challenge Donald Trump in a primary?” Hannity asked.

“I wouldn’t make my decision based on someone else coming forward, Sean. If I believe I’m the right person and if my family is supportive, those are the two things that would be most important to me. me.”

Hannity described what he saw as Trump’s political agenda – including low taxes, “constitutionalists on the bench” and free market solutions for healthcare. He asked Christie if he didn’t agree with all of this.

“I agree with this whole agenda,” Christie said. “It’s something I’ve fought for my entire political career, but I don’t think any of these presidential bid decisions should be made based on what others are doing.

“I believe it has to be based on what you believe in your mind and your heart is the best for the country. It’s so far away, Sean, we have no way of predicting what it’s going to look like.”

Noting the Trump presidency, Christie globally said he would give it an “A,” but added that: as a party, you need to focus on the issues you just spoke about. “

On January 10, Christie suggested to George Stephanopoulos of ABC that Trump should be impeached because of the deadly riot on Capitol Hill on January 6.

“If I think it’s an impenetrable offense, that’s exactly what I would do […] If the incitement to insurgency isn’t, then I don’t know what it is, ”he said.

Trump left the door open for another presidential race in comments made this week.

Further speculation about the GOP nominee is already mounting thanks in part to the party’s recent praise for South Carolina’s Senator Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence’s first major speech since his departure, which he said. delivered Thursday.

Newsweek has asked Governor Chris Christie for comment on this article.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks on stage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit – Day 1 at the Grand Hyatt New York on September 23, 2019 in New York City. Christie hasn’t ruled out running for president in 2024. Riccardo Savi / Getty Images for the Concordia summit

