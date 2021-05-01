Anfal survivors call on UN to break silence and prevent another Kurdish genocide by Turkey





by Steve Sweeney

in Dokan, Iraqi Kurdistan SURVIVORS of Saddam Hussein’s brutal campaign against Iraqi Kurds have urged the United Nations, Britain and the United States to break their silence and prevent Turkey from committing another genocide. Addressing the Morning Star in the town of Dokan, where the Anfal campaign began in February 1988, they accused Western countries of putting oil and other business interests ahead of Kurdish lives. NATO, UN, US and Britain are silent as Turkey invades us, said Shamal Muhammed Sabir, who was four when he lost his entire family in the military operation Iraqi woman in 1988. Kurdish oil goes into the world via Turkey. So Turkey probably threatened them and said they would not give them oil unless they supported the invasion, he said. The 37-year-old criticized the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for not talking about the latest attack launched by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday as part of Operation Claw Lightning. Ankara has been accused of using chemical weapons on three occasions in the mountainous province of Duhok, where at least 38 Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed in clashes with guerrillas from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The KRG should have asked Turkey to withdraw from our land a long time ago, Mr Sabir said. But the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (PDK) is very interested in this military operation. He [KDP leader Masoud Barzani] wants more power and strength from Turkey. Its power rests with Turkey. We are once again under threat from Anfal, he said in tears, urging the world not to ignore another genocidal campaign against the Kurdish people. At least 182,000 were killed in Operation Anfal launched by Saddam Hussein in February 1988, towards the end of the Iran-Iraq war. Many men, women and children were killed and buried in mass graves, while others were buried alive. Chemical weapons were used in a number of attacks on Kurdish towns and villages during the operation, including in Halabja, where 5,000 people were killed. Only four countries recognize the events as genocide: Great Britain, Norway, South Korea and Sweden. The survivors are calling for wider international recognition as a step towards justice. No other nation in the world has suffered from the injustice and continuous bombing of the Kurdish people, said Ghafur Hassan Abdullah, president of the Association of Anfal Survivors in Dokan. The United Nations should break their silence and prevent another Anfal in these lands. Qadir Sdiq Osman, who was 10 when he was jailed and said he must be executed, said recognition of the Anfal atrocities as genocide was important to survivors. If you don’t have justice, you don’t have life, he said.

