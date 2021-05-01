Boris Johnson ready to take SNP to Supreme Court to stop second independence referendum





On the other hand, if Ms Sturgeon fails to secure a majority in the SNP and Alba does not win a seat, a very possible outcome, according to polls in Westminster, will turn it into a political coup. They will note that Ms Sturgeon fell shy of the 2011 majority that preceded the 2014 referendum Mr Cameron granted, believing he could win and thus kill support for Scottish independence. In this scenario, an indyref2 surge might be slower to come. Pushed to set a date, a well-placed government source predicted Ms Sturgeon could attempt to introduce her second independence referendum bill after the summer recess as the country reopened completely after the lockdown. There is a third prong to the will to defeat the Scottish Independence Reform. Government ministers and advisers believe a broader strategy is needed to stem the tide of support for Scottish independence and to get the Union back together. The Treasury is pumping tens of millions of pounds directly into local authorities in decentralized countries, a policy change legally covered by UK Home Market Act 2020. But some ministers are in favor of changes of tone. People who flirt with separatism, it’s not because the economy will be stronger, it’s because of identity, one said. We need to approach the Union argument with more subtlety and more respect, so that it is less political and more people think, on the whole, is a good thing. But Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster who heads Union policy, seems to have little appetite at the moment for another major wave of devolution. Does unionism still have the power it had generations ago? A poll for The Telegraph by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, which polled 1,500 people in the UK this month, offers a grim picture. When asked what they would think if the union were to break up, only 45 percent of respondents said it would be a bad thing. This outweighed the other options: 17 percent said a good thing, 17 percent said neither, and 21 percent said they didn’t know. But that still means less than half were fussed enough to put their thumbs down. Despite all of Whitehall’s great ambitions, it’s not hard to find desperate people. Asked about the plan to end Scottish independence, a source who has discussed the matter at length with Mr Johnson said bluntly: there is no strategy, there is no plan. Another government insider, in a moment of reflection, was even more pessimistic. Sometimes, says the source, I look at where we are and think it’s inevitable.

