Xi expresses concern, offers aid to India in message to PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed serious concern over the coronavirus pandemic in India on Friday and offered to help fight the outbreak in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India and provide support and assistance to the country, Xi said as quoted by state-run Xinhua News Agency. I am very concerned about the recent outbreak of novel coronary pneumonia in India, and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Indian government and people on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and on my own behalf, Xi added. message.

The Chinese president also said that human beings are a community of destiny and that only through solidarity and cooperation can the nations of the world finally overcome the epidemic.

China stands ready to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with India and provide support and assistance to India. I am confident that under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will be able to overcome the epidemic, Xi said.

Earlier today, China’s Foreign Ministry said local businesses exported more than 3,800 tonnes of medical supplies and ventilators to India in April to help tackle the growing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Chinese customs service also allows the transport of liquid oxygen storage tanks and oxygen generators to India from many cities, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding that the Chinese provincial governments, NGOs and businesses are collecting urgently needed anti-epidemic materials.

However, medical supplies and equipment from China to India are mostly business-to-business, with New Delhi and Beijing yet to open a government-to-government route.

India has yet to officially acknowledge China’s offer of aid, which was first made by China’s Foreign Ministry through the media last week.

The remarks come at a time when the armies of the two countries are engaged in high-level talks to disengage troops from the Real Line of Control (LAC) amid a months-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The Foreign Ministry’s Friday update came a day after State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to do everything possible to support the country’s struggle. India against the current epidemic in India at a faster rate.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Wang said the Chinese side shares empathy for the challenges India faces and expresses sincere sympathy.

Following Minister Wang’s promise, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said China has always paid close attention to the evolving pandemic situation in India.

Wang said that many sections of Chinese society have taken steps to collect documents to send to India and deliver them to the Indian people as soon as possible. He added that many donations in this context are made through unofficial channels.