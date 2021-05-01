Politics
Daily COVID-19 cases in India surpass 400,000 as second wave worsens
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s rampant second wave of COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 new daily cases for the first time on Saturday, as the country opened its mass vaccination campaign to all adults, though several states put warning of serious shortages.
Authorities reported 401,993 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number in the world, after 10 consecutive days out of 300,000. Deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,523, bringing the total toll in India to 211853, according to data from the Federal Ministry of Health.
The world’s largest producer of COVID-19 vaccines has a limited number of vaccines available, compounding an outbreak of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and mortuaries as families scramble for scarce drugs and oxygen.
The Indian state of West Bengal was unable to start a vaccination campaign for adults between the ages of 18 and 45 on Saturday due to lack of vaccines and urged the federal government to provide more supplies, a senior official said. of state health, refusing to be named because he was not. allowed to speak with the media.
The chief minister of the hard-hit Delhi state on Friday pleaded with people not to queue at vaccination centers, promising more vaccines would arrive tomorrow or the day after.
The Indian state of Odisha said on Friday it had received a shipment of 150,000 shots but would only allow a few people to be shot because of lockdown restrictions preventing movement.
In Ahmedabad, the main commercial city of Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, hundreds of people were seen queuing.
I took my first dose and I urge all students to take the vaccine and be safe, said Raj Shah, a 27-year-old student in Ahmedabad.
DELHI GASPING AGAIN
Desperate COVID patients, meanwhile, continued to arrive at hospitals on Saturday despite a bed shortage.
Breathless, 62-year-old Vijay Gupta was turned away from Holy Family Hospital, a private non-profit facility in the southeast of the Indian capital, because all of its 385 beds were full.
While waiting outside the hospital, her family and friends debated what to do next.
We have been wandering since 6 a.m. looking for a bed, said Rajkumar Khandelwal, a friend of Guptas. Where should we go?
A fire at a hospital about 190 km south of Ahmedabad has killed 16 coronavirus patients and two staff members, the latest in a series of fatal accidents at hospitals.
Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims on Twitter, hours after posting photos of himself praying at a Sikh temple in the capital New Delhi.
IGNORED WARNING SIGNS
Some experts blame mass religious gatherings and political rallies for the severity of India’s second wave, which caught the government off guard.
Daily infections have skyrocketed since the start of April, easily surpassing the previous world record of 297,430 on a January day in the United States, where infection rates have since fallen sharply.
A forum of science advisers set up by the Modi administration warned Indian officials in early March of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.
Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government was not looking to impose major restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Millions of people, largely unmasked, attended religious rallies and election rallies organized by Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party and opposition politicians.
The total number of COVID cases in India has exceeded 19 million. As the second wave accelerated, India has added about 7.7 million cases since the end of February, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.
India could resort to a temporary shutdown and must vaccinate more people to contain the virus, Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease physician and White House medical adviser, told Indian Express in an interview. .
The surge in cases led US President Joe Biden to impose new travel restrictions on India on Friday, preventing most non-US citizens from entering the United States.
Australian officials said residents and citizens who were in India within 14 days of their due date to return home would be banned from entering Australia from Monday, and those who disobeyed would face fines and jail time.
Other countries and territories have also imposed travel restrictions on India, including Britain, Germany, Italy and Singapore, while Canada, Hong Kong and New Zealand have suspended all commercial trips with India.
Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Alasdair Pal; Additional reporting by Adnan Abidi in New Delhi, Amit Dave and Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad, Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar and Subrata Nagchoudhury in Kolkata; Editing by Stephen Coates and Richard Pullin
