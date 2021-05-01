PIA presents the latest restructuring plan to return to profitability | New





Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has confirmed that a restructuring plan is in place to bring the airline back to profitability, although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed some of those plans.

The airline was responding to media reports earlier in the week, where Ishrat Hussain, an adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, disclosed more details of the plan.

The plan includes halving the workforce of 15,000 airlines, as well as reducing its fleet to less than 30 jets, while introducing newer, more fuel-efficient jets.

In a statement to FlightGlobal, PIA confirms that the plan has been approved by the Pakistani government, but adds that there is more to the program and that it will not be a linear reduction in the workforce. work and fleet.

He says the Pakistani government has proposed that some concrete steps be taken to straighten out its dire finances, including, but not limited to, downsizing.

PIA says its current workforce stands at around 11,300, already down from 15,000 at the end of 2018. This was due to the steady attrition resulting in the loss of 600 to 700 employees per year, as well as the elimination of ‘approximately 900 employees for disciplinary matters. 1,900 other employees have also opted for a voluntary departure program that the airline implemented in December 2020.

With the next stage of restructuring, some non-core functions such as in-flight catering, ground services and MRO are outsourced or outsourced [strategic business units] which will not only allow PIA to focus more on core functions, but will also reduce the workforce by around 4,000 additional people, the airline reveals.

PIA adds that fleet improvement plans were in the works, but the coronavirus pandemic had shifted the timeline to the right.

The carrier has not commented on Hussains’ comments on a network overhaul.

The turnaround time for all these administrative reforms and all other restructuring steps is by 2023, adds the carrier, which has been in deficit for two decades.

The carrier reported a pre-tax loss of 35.5 billion rupees ($ 224.6 million) for the fiscal year ended Dec.31, as revenue fell 35% to just under 95 billion rupees. It revealed in its annual results that the operating environment remains very difficult for several reasons, including the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

