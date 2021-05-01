Boris Johnson Flat Row: Conservative Party staff have one week to pass on renovation communication





Conservative Party staff have been given a week to hand over all communications related to the renovations to Boris Johnson’s apartment at 11 Downing Street or face criminal consequences, according to reports.

Separate inquiries into how the redecoration work was funded are being carried out by Civil Service Chief Simon Case, Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests Lord Geidt and the Election Commission.

READ MORE: Tory MPs destroy Boris Johnson export narrative on Brexit The Times and The Sun reported that all Conservative Party staff had received an email from Human Resources on behalf of Alan Mabbutt, a senior official and registered lawyer, about the Commission’s investigation into them. said: investigation. ” The email stated that all communications must be provided to the investigation by May 7. The Times added that Mr Mabbutt said that if staff “knowingly falsify, conceal, destroy or remove information” they “could commit a criminal offense of perverting the course of justice.” Mr Johnson has sought to deflect attention from the controversy by insisting he was ‘laser focused’ on achieving the country’s priorities after the parliamentary session ended on Thursday. But Senior Labor MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who chaired the Public Accounts Committee’s spending watchdog, asked the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to investigate her conduct on the apartment redesign. Dame Margaret Hodge called for an investigation into the Prime Minister’s conduct during the renovation (Yui Mok / PA)

The Prime Minister insisted that the argument over the renovation of the apartment where he lives with his fiancee Carrie Symonds is a “farrago of nonsense”, adding: “I don’t think there is anything to see here.” READ MORE: Andrew Marr faces new BBC bias probe after telling those not interested in Prince Philip’s funeral: ‘You are wrong’ He says he paid “personally” for the renovations, but declined to say whether he had received an initial donation from the Conservative Party to cover the costs. Coverage of the apartment does not appear, according to YouGov, to have damaged the prime minister in the eyes of voters, with the Tories extending their lead over Labor by 10 to 11 points this week despite a poll showing only 14% of the public. had not heard of the matter. It was also revealed that the Prime Minister’s phone number had been freely available on the internet for 15 years, having been published in a think tank press release and never deleted.







