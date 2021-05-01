Aim for profit … majority of Turks are against “Erdogan’s dream”





A recent study by Metropoll found that the majority of Turks are against the Istanbul Canal, which is called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s dream project, believing that it aims to make a profit, and at the same time the majority of respondents refused to die Repeal of the Montreux Accord, which is an international document that regulates the navigation and operation of the straits. Turkish. About 51% of those questioned said that they believe that the Istanbul Canal in this area, in which it will be found to make a profit, and not die from official rhetoric that it will die Loading the Bosphorus and Dardanelles in Regard the boat, traffic will decrease, only 29.1% said support for the official version. The half of the population The study also found that half of the population is against the construction of the artificial canal. 48.6% say they do not approve the project and only 37.6% are in favor of the project. One of the main points of contention about the project is that it would jeopardize the Montreux Convention, and around 45.6 percent of respondents said they were against the cancellation of the international document. Meanwhile, 29.9% of those polled said the retired admirals made a public statement in support of the Montreux Convention were exercising their freedom of expression, contrary to the government’s view of the statement ” proof of a coup ”. 14 admirals arrested Arrested earlier this month, police retired 14 admirals over the declaration they signed, and the government was urged not to withdraw from the Montreux Convention. The admirals were arrested on the grounds that they were “against” the state and that government security conspired “constitutional order”. Only 17.8% of respondents agreed with the government’s statement that the admiral’s statement was an attempted coup, while 42.3% of respondents said the detention of admirals in reason for the public announcement was a mistake. The Istanbul Canal project will connect the Black Sea in the north of Istanbul to the Sea of ​​Marmara in the south. The cost is estimated at 75 billion Turkish liras. Dozens of foreign and local businessmen and politicians are said to be buying, dying Standing beside President Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Development Party, landing on the canal road. Wide campaign The mayor of Istanbul of the opposition Republican People’s Party, Akram Imamoglu, led a massive campaign in the summer of 2020 to prevent the project from starting, but to no avail since President Erdogan recently gave the green light to the project. On April 7, Erdogan said, Turkey will soon launch a tender for a mega-canal on the outskirts of Istanbul and lay the foundation stone this summer.

