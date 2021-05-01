Donald Trump ‘set’ on Arizona election recount, allies say





A GOP-led audit of Arizona’s election results for 2020 is underway. Trump is obsessively asking for updates from his staff, The Washington Post reported. One person told the Post he listened to Trump discuss the audit for about 45 minutes. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump has become “obsessed” with a GOP-led audit of Arizona’s 2020 election results, according to the Washington Post.

He asks his assistants several times a day about the vote recount currently underway in Maricopa County, councilors told the Post.

One person, who spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity, said he listened to Trump discuss the ballot audit for about 45 minutes. “He talks about it constantly,” they added.

The former president also spoke to advisers about using UV lights to examine ballots, according to The Post. Experts say this method could hurt votes, the newspaper said.

The vote count in Maricopa County, where President Joe Biden won by more than 45,000 votes last year, was started by Republicans and is being adopted by Trump.

Some of the 2.1 million votes cast in the 2020 election are recounted after an order from the Republican-led Arizona Senate, the Associated Press reported.

Having started on Thursday, it is the latest effort by the former president and his allies to suggest an unsupported foul play in the county.

“So many people would like to thank the brave and patriotic Republican Senators of the State of Arizona for the incredible work they are doing in exposing the large-scale electoral fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential election,” he said. Trump said in an April 23 statement. .

The audit is being conducted by a Florida-based consulting firm, Cyber ​​Ninjas, which has no previous experience in processing ballots. According to Insider’s Charles Davis, this has credibility with Trump supporters. Company founder Doug Logan shared tweets alleging the 2020 election was stolen and was promoting the #StopThe Steal effort, the Arizona Mirror reported.

Arizona Democrats unsuccessfully filed a lawsuit to end the audit on Thursday, dismissing it as a partisan push to perpetuate refuted myths about voter fraud. This is a “false audit” which “fosters the big lie that the election was stolen,” Raquel Tern, state lawmaker and president of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider on Tuesday.

