EU news: Eurosceptic Victor Orban thanked for his “friendly policy” towards Beijing | World | New





Mr Orban, a well-known Eurosceptic, has been a thorn alongside Brussels in recent years. In 2015, he outraged EU leaders by refusing to participate in their migration plan during the refugee crisis.

The far-right leader has also been accused of being overbearing and overly friendly towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Orban spoke to Xi on Thursday with a conversation focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Hungary has controversially started using Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines despite not being approved by the European Medicines Agency. In total, Hungary has received more than two million Chinese Sinopharm vaccines out of a total order of five million.

The country is severely suffering from the coronavirus and last week had the highest coronavirus death rate in the world. Following the phone call, China’s official mission to the EU tweeted: “China greatly appreciates Hungary for its firm adherence to a friendly policy towards China, as well as for its significant contribution to the advancement of cooperation between China and the CEECs. [Central and Eastern Europe] and safeguarding comprehensive China-Europe relations. “ He confirmed that the telephone chat between Mr. Orban and Xi had taken place. In response, political expert Nicolas Veron, who works for the Bruegel think tank, accused China of taunting Brussels. READ MORE: Orban says stopping EU’s failed vaccination campaign saved thousands

Mr Orban’s chief of staff said Hungary would pursue bilateral coronavirus vaccine passport deals with other countries outside the EU framework. In March, Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party quit the main center-right European People’s Party after being threatened with suspension. In January, the EU struck a new investment deal with China despite human rights concerns.

Beijing has been accused of keeping at least one million Uyghur Muslims in detention camps. Earlier this month, the House of Commons voted to designate China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority as state genocide. Speaking to the Guardian, François Godement, of the Institut Montaigne think tank, said the EU’s deal with China had “virtually no way” to ensure that forced labor was not involved. .

He added, “Given China’s track record, it is impossible to rely on goodwill to implement the commitments and it is unwise to believe that on key issues a top-down political process between the two sides can take place. substitute for legal arbitration. ” The coronavirus was first recorded in China’s Hubei province at the end of 2020. The country has imposed a strict lockdown and claims to have suffered fewer than 5,000 deaths, far fewer than the UK or the US.







