Funding for the construction of the diverted border wall





The Biden administration also said on Friday it would start tackling risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall.

The Defense Ministry said it was ending funding for construction of the wall along the southern border with Mexico and diverting funds to previously postponed military construction projects.

In accordance with the presidents’ proclamation, the Ministry of Defense is canceling all border fence construction projects funded with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as military children’s schools, projects military construction abroad in partner countries and the National Guard. and the reserve equipment account, deputy Pentagon spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement.

The Pentagon has said it will use uncommitted money for military construction projects for its original purpose. It examines which of the billions of dollars in delayed projects would have priority.

As of Jan. 15, the government had spent $ 6.1 billion on the $ 10.8 billion on work it had signed contracts for, according to a Democratic Senate aide familiar with the contracts who spoke out under the guise of anonymity as details have not been made public. The total amount under contract would have extended the wall of former President Donald Trumps to 664 miles.

Publicly, the Trump administration has said it got $ 15 billion for the wall. The Senate aide said it was actually $ 16.45 billion, of which $ 5.8 billion was earmarked by Congress and the rest diverted from the Defense and Treasury departments.

Officials in Hidalgo County, Texas have expressed concern about the risk of flooding during the hurricane season starting in June due to breaches of a dike system after Biden halted construction of the border wall immediately after taking office in January.

The department said it will also correct improper compaction of soil and construction materials along portions of a 22.4-mile barrier in San Diego and will soon unveil plans to address the additional damage caused by the construction of the border wall during Trump’s presidency. Much of the San Diego Wall is in unpopulated expanses in areas reserved for border patrol officers.

Biden ordered all wall construction to be put on hold on his first day on the job, leaving billions of dollars in unfinished work but still under contract after Trump worked feverishly last year to build over 720 kilometers (450 miles). ), a goal he said he achieved eight days. before leaving office.

Biden gave assistants until the end of March to determine how much it would cost to cancel contracts and whether the money could be spent elsewhere. The answers began to emerge on Friday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez recently told Border Report that there were at least four breaches in the levee system protecting the low-lying region of Hidalgo County from flooding during a major storm.

The earth dike was built under 2006 legislation to protect the delta region from flooding, but was also a starting point for the Trumps border wall. Cortez said areas became vulnerable when Biden halted work.

