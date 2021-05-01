Prime Minister Imran reiterates government’s offer to hold talks with opposition on electoral reforms – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday again called on the opposition to sit down with the government and help implement electoral reforms to restore the credibility of local polls.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that after the recent NA-249 poll in Karachi won by the PPP by a narrow margin, all parties “are crying out loud and demanding a fix.”

Read: Poll NA-249 revealed flaws in Pakistan’s electoral system

“The same thing happened in Daska recently and in the Senate elections. In fact, apart from the 1970 elections, in all elections allegations of rigging raised doubts about the credibility of the results,” he said. -he declares.

He said that in 2013, there were 133 conflicts of National Assembly constituencies in electoral courts.

“We asked for a review of the votes of only four constituencies and in all four the rigging was established. But it took us a year and a DNA of 126 days. [sit-in] to obtain a judicial commission which found more than 40 faults in the conduct of the elections.

“Unfortunately, no substantive reform has been put in place. Technology and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) are the only answer to recovering the credibility of elections. I invite the opposition to sit down with us and choose from the EVM models that we have. restore the credibility of our elections. “

Taking the example of the US presidential election held at the end of last year, the prime minister said former US President Donald Trump had tried everything to challenge the results.

“But because technology was used in the electoral process, no irregularities were found. For a year now, we have been asking the opposition to cooperate with us and help reform our current electoral system.

“Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and to strengthen our democracy,” he said.

PML-N pushes for recount

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said if the victory was transparent, no political party should have a problem performing a recount.

“The margin of victory is a few hundred votes and the number of rejected votes is greater than this margin. To demand a recount with a difference of less than five percent is our legal and constitutional right,” she said.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Maryam said: “The party accused of rigging in Daska was yours, but people have bitten the dust TWICE on you despite your efforts to flee your reelection.

“Your group came last in NA-249, so don’t worry and try to sound relevant. You’ve been REJECTED again and again. Resign.”

“And please don’t try to act smart and use this as a pretext to pressure the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and evade the foreign funding case,” she said.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also called for a recount, adding that it was their “constitutional right”.

By-election NA-249

On Friday, the PPP won the NA-249 by-election by a narrow margin while almost all other parties pointed to the ECP for announcing the result of the low turnout after a considerable delay.

The result brought the main opposition PML-N and the ruling PTI to the Center on the same page when it comes to the transparency of the counting process, but the former chose not to target the PPP in the same way. that the second targeted the winning party.

However, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari advised them to provide proof of wrongdoing in the by-election or to stop making allegations.

According to unofficial election results, PPP Abdul Qadir Mandokhail won the election with 16,150 votes. PML-Ns Miftah Ismail finished second with 15,473 votes. Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistans Mufti Nazeer Kamalvi was in third place with 11,125 votes, followed by Mustafa Kamal of the PSP (9,227), PTI Amjad Afridi (8,922) and Hafiz Mursaleen of MQM-P (7,511).

A total of 77,749 votes were cast and the turnout was 21.54%. The number of rejected votes (731) exceeded the winning margin of 653 votes.

On Friday, candidates PML-N and PTI contested the results and submitted requests to the returning officer (RO) for the recount, repolling as well as voter thumb checks.

