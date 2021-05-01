Boris Johnson news: John Humphrys finds PM guilty of Downing Street apartment renovations | UK | New

Boris Johnson insists he is ‘focused on the things that matter’

The Election Commission has opened an investigation after the Prime Minister was allegedly loaned £ 58,000 to a Tory donor to pay for the works. If so, critics argue it had to be registered with the Election Commission as a political donation.

In the Daily Mail, John Humphrys, former presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today program, wrote: “Boris Johnson is guilty.” While admitting that the Election Commission investigation is only just beginning, he accused Mr Johnson of “an affront to democracy”. Mr Humphrys said: “The problem is he’s playing us fools. “It’s more than a simple affront to our intelligence. It is an affront to democracy.

Mr Johnson has firmly denied the allegations of wrongdoing and the government has said it paid for the renovation “personally”. However, in a statement, the Election Commission said: “There are reasonable grounds to suspect that one or more offenses may have been committed.” In a blog post, Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, said he planned to “secretly charge the renovation from donors.” He said he warned Mr Johnson that this was “unethical, senseless, possibly illegal and almost certainly violated the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations.” READ MORE: I want to care about ‘Flatgate’ but I don’t – JUDY FINIGAN

In his article, Mr Humphrys accused Mr Johnson of falsely claiming to represent “the people’s priorities” by downplaying the incident. He commented: “This is a tactic that politicians regularly deploy when they find themselves in a difficult situation. “Rather than deal with the allegations made against them, they are saying loud and clear that we shouldn’t mess our pretty little heads with all this nonsense when dealing with the big concerns that really matter. “It evokes the image of a ruling elite who knows much better than the lumpenproletariat what is good for them. DON’T MISS Prime Minister’s Downing Street Problem is Carrie’s Fault, Says CAROLE MALONE [COMMENT]

“It assumes that ‘they’ don’t know it themselves.” Union leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Mr Johnson to reveal who originally paid for the renovations. Speaking to ITV’s Peston, he said: “He asked the cabinet secretary to investigate, asked the Election Commission to investigate. “These investigations could be completed in five minutes if the Prime Minister just answered the question, who paid for it in the first place?”

A Conservative spokesperson insisted the party “will continue to work constructively” with the Election Commission. They added: “We believe that all reportable donations were declared and published in a transparent and correct manner by the Election Commission.” The dispute risks casting a shadow over next Thursday’s local election, Mr Johnson’s biggest electoral test since the 2019 general election.

