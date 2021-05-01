Politics
Boris Johnson news: John Humphrys finds PM guilty of Downing Street apartment renovations | UK | New
Boris Johnson insists he is ‘focused on the things that matter’
The Election Commission has opened an investigation after the Prime Minister was allegedly loaned £ 58,000 to a Tory donor to pay for the works. If so, critics argue it had to be registered with the Election Commission as a political donation.
In the Daily Mail, John Humphrys, former presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today program, wrote: “Boris Johnson is guilty.”
While admitting that the Election Commission investigation is only just beginning, he accused Mr Johnson of “an affront to democracy”.
Mr Humphrys said: “The problem is he’s playing us fools.
“It’s more than a simple affront to our intelligence. It is an affront to democracy.
John Humphrys wrote: “Boris Johnson is guilty”
£ 58,000 has been spent on renovating 10 Downing Street
Mr Johnson has firmly denied the allegations of wrongdoing and the government has said it paid for the renovation “personally”.
However, in a statement, the Election Commission said: “There are reasonable grounds to suspect that one or more offenses may have been committed.”
In a blog post, Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, said he planned to “secretly charge the renovation from donors.”
He said he warned Mr Johnson that this was “unethical, senseless, possibly illegal and almost certainly violated the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations.”
READ MORE: I want to care about ‘Flatgate’ but I don’t – JUDY FINIGAN
Downing Street renovation is subject to Election Commission investigation
In his article, Mr Humphrys accused Mr Johnson of falsely claiming to represent “the people’s priorities” by downplaying the incident.
He commented: “This is a tactic that politicians regularly deploy when they find themselves in a difficult situation.
“Rather than deal with the allegations made against them, they are saying loud and clear that we shouldn’t mess our pretty little heads with all this nonsense when dealing with the big concerns that really matter.
“It evokes the image of a ruling elite who knows much better than the lumpenproletariat what is good for them.
DON’T MISS
Prime Minister’s Downing Street Problem is Carrie’s Fault, Says CAROLE MALONE [COMMENT]
Boris frees City of London from EU clutches as Brexit bill passes [REVEAL]
“The hugs are back! Boris to relax social distancing rules [CORONAVIRUS]
Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds reportedly helped redesign the apartment
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing Street
“It assumes that ‘they’ don’t know it themselves.”
Union leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Mr Johnson to reveal who originally paid for the renovations.
Speaking to ITV’s Peston, he said: “He asked the cabinet secretary to investigate, asked the Election Commission to investigate.
“These investigations could be completed in five minutes if the Prime Minister just answered the question, who paid for it in the first place?”
Nadhim Zahawi shuts down host against Boris Johnson
A Conservative spokesperson insisted the party “will continue to work constructively” with the Election Commission.
They added: “We believe that all reportable donations were declared and published in a transparent and correct manner by the Election Commission.”
The dispute risks casting a shadow over next Thursday’s local election, Mr Johnson’s biggest electoral test since the 2019 general election.
“Who paid him in the first place?”
Voters from Scotland, Wales, London and local authorities across England will go to the polls to select their final representatives.
Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to hold another referendum on Scotland’s withdrawal from the UK if she wins re-election.
However, the government maintains that the focus should be on recovering from the coronavirus rather than on constitutional issues that divide.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]