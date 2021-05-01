U.S. Senators Re-Introduce Turkey Sanction Legislation

WASHINGTON DC, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass,), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) And Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) Have reintroduced a legislation consider sanctions against Turkey if its government continues to violate human rights.

“Today, Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass,), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) And Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) Announced the reintroduction of the Turkey Human Rights Promotion Act of 2021. This legislation condemns human rights violations perpetrated by the Turkish government, which escalated after an attempted coup in 2016. The Turkish government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has embarked on a campaign brazen to silence journalists, political opponents, dissidents, civil society activists and minorities throughout Turkish society, as well as to target Turkish citizens outside its borders. This legislation makes it clear that the United States should use its considerable influence with this NATO ally to prevent a further erosion of the hard-fought democratic progress in Turkey. Senators Markey and Wyden first introduced the Law on the Promotion of Human Rights in Turkey in 2017 and then again in 2019, ”Senator Edward J. Markey’s office said in a press release from April 29.

“President Erdogan’s pass to Trump’s White House to commit abuse has officially expired,” said Senator Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The United States will speak out once again forcefully and take action to hold the Erdogan government accountable for its campaign to silence the opposition by censoring social media, cracking down on free speech and locking up The critics. This legislation makes it clear that President Biden must use all diplomatic tools to signal – unequivocally – that the United States is siding with journalists, activists and civil society leaders, and will oppose Turkish officials who direct or carry out systematic human rights violations. “

“The authoritarian Turkish government has flouted the rights of journalists, political rivals and ordinary citizens who dare to criticize President Erdogan,” said Senator Wyden. “Senators Markey, Merkley and I renew our call for accountability because America cannot stand idly by while its partners and allies systematically violate fundamental freedoms.”

“President Erdogan’s record of democratic demotion and politically motivated detentions of journalists, civil society leaders, members of the political opposition and others threatens some of the most basic human rights of freedom expression and due process, ”said Senator Merkley, a member of the Senate Committee on External Relations. “The United States cannot remain silent in the face of this disturbing behavior. We must use the diplomatic levers at our disposal to ensure that political prisoners in Turkey are released and dangerous anti-terrorism laws are repealed. “

This legislation in particular:

Instructs the Secretary of State to provide assistance to civil society organizations in Turkey working to secure the release of prisoners of conscience and political prisoners in Turkey.

In fact, a statement of policy for the United States to support democracy, peace and prosperity in Turkey and to oppose the Turkish government’s attack on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Expresses the feeling of the Senate that the Turkish government must –

– Take measures to considerably improve the disastrous climate of journalists and those who support the profession of journalist;

– End its ongoing crackdown on free expression on the Internet, including repealing or amending laws that allow the government to block a website or remove content from the website; and

– End the indiscriminate detention and prosecution of lawyers, judges and prosecutors, and fulfill its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Turkey’s other international human rights obligations.

Expresses the feeling of the Senate that, if the Turkish Government does not take effective measures to remedy its human rights violations,

– The President should impose sanctions in accordance with the Global Magnitsky Law on the Human Rights Accountability of Turkish Government Officials Found Responsible for the Detention of Prisoners of Conscience and Political Prisoners, politically motivated detention of journalists, restriction of freedom of expression through social media, and other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights;

– The Secretary of State should impose visa restrictions under the so-called “Khashoggi ban” on those who engage in serious counter-dissident extraterritorial activity, as the Turkish government has reportedly done; and

– The Secretary of the Treasury should order the US executive directors of major international financial institutions to oppose any loan, grant, policy or strategy determined to allow the Turkish government to violate the human rights of its citizens.