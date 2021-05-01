PM announces Rs370bn hike package for Britain – Newspaper





Said region can earn more from tourism than it gets from CentreAsad says Rs140bn will be spent on nine hydropower projects, Rs35bn on roads

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a special package worth Rs370 billion for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, with a focus on electricity and road projects aimed at boosting tourism.

This package of Rs370 billion for five years is just the beginning. We will assist you further according to your needs. According to my prediction, if you take care of tourism properly, you will no longer need money from the Center rather we will seek funds from you. You don’t know how blessed you are, Mr Khan said at a ceremony in Gilgit.

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Prime Minister’s special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar and Zulfiqar Bukhari during his one-day visit to Gilgit , said that for the first time a large amount will be used for the development of this region.

Mr. Khan explained that the development program envisages hydroelectric power generation and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, a skills and scholarship program for young people, upgrading the health system. and water and sanitation projects.

We will also support the development of small and medium enterprises in the region in addition to focusing on expanding its infrastructure, he promised.

Highlighting the region’s immense and diverse tourism potential, the Prime Minister said that after visiting Austria and Switzerland, he found Gilgit-Baltistan to be the most beautiful region in the world, which he said that his foreign friends had also admitted.

Britain was one of the very few destinations to attract tourism in summer and winters, he said, explaining that the region had seen an increase in domestic tourism in the summer as it attracted lovers of ski and mountaineers around the world during winters. Skiing was also an important source of income for Switzerland, he noted.

Even those who have browsed through his illustrated book, Indus Journey, whether it is the Pakistani people or elsewhere in the world, have been amazed to see the beauty of the country, the prime minister said.

Making a comparison between Pakistan and Switzerland, the prime minister said the latter made around $ 60 billion to $ 80 billion from tourism alone, which was well above the alumni’s total total exports of $ 25 billion.

On several occasions during his speech, Mr Khan reminded the UK government not to compromise on environmental protection and proper urban planning when executing projects, as all of this could turn out to be otherwise counterproductive.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Mr. Umar for having designed a mix of projects within the framework of the public sector development program and the public-private partnership, taking into account the financial constraints of the federal government.

Referring to his fight against the corrupt mafia, Mr Khan said it was the first time in the country that the mafia came under the law. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had been inactive for two decades, began to target serious criminals under the PTI government, he said while expressing confidence that they would be defeated.

The prime minister said previous rulers had little concern for the development of the Gilgit-Baltistans, as they often traveled to London where they had properties and vacationed with their children.

It was the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf that decided to harness the potential of the region, especially in tourism, he said, expressing hope that the development of the region would not only change the standard of living of the inhabitants, but would also bring foreign currency. for the country.

While appreciating Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan for his passion for serving people, Mr Khan said: I made mistakes in my past because I regret giving a lot of people a party ticket, but one thing that I did well was to make Khalid Khurshid the chief minister. of Gilgit-Baltistan.

As the area remained disconnected in the past, locals built a good community system that would also help enforce regulations relating to tourism as well as town planning, he said, adding that his government had taken steps to confer provisional provincial status on Britain so that the local population would have the power to make decisions. How to make decisions [for this area] sitting in Islamabad? he remarked.

While sharing details of projects under the development package, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said nine electricity projects with a capacity of 250 megawatts will be added to the local grid. He said all nine were hydel and clean energy projects. Your local distribution network is being extended so that electricity can be delivered reliably, the minister said, adding that Rs 140 billion would be spent just on power projects.

In addition, Rs 35 billion would be spent on five road projects in the region, he said, adding that Rs 6 billion had been allocated for tourism, skills development and tourism related training, while 17 billion rupees would be spent on health and education projects.

Earlier, during his speech at the ceremony, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that when the PTI formed the government in the Center but not in Britain, the federal government began to take measures to eliminate the feeling of destitution among the inhabitants of this region. .

Unfortunately, he said, the evil rulers did nothing for the British who, after gaining independence from the Dogra Raj, annexed themselves to Pakistan. He said only Mr. Khan recognized their sacrifices.

In his speech, CM Khurshid thanked the Prime Minister for visiting the region for the fourth time in a short time. He said Khan was the only prime minister to announce the granting of interim provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, while the former rulers forgot about their promises to delegate power and allocate resources to residents. The chief minister said Khan not only announced political reforms but also kept all of his promises.

The governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, British ministers and lawmakers as well as senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan also met Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of famous Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara, during his visit, according to a tweet from the Prime Minister’s office. He said that Mr. Khan paid tribute to the late Sadpara’s service to Pakistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated new projects of the Special Communication Organization which would provide mobile and internet facilities in remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and improve the existing service.

Posted in Dawn on May 1, 2021

