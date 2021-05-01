Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Expands Full Support In Combating COVID Crisis





Prime Minister Modi and President Putin also welcomed the registration of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India and stressed its high efficacy and safety. (Photo file) Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the raging coronavirus crisis. The Russian president has extended his support for Prime Minister Modi during this difficult time to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Putin also informed Prime Minister Modi of the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India. Russian Emergency Ministry flights delivered more than 22 tons of necessary equipment, such as 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine to India today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Putin for his help and support. The leaders also welcomed the approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India and noted its high efficacy and safety. They also noted that the Russian Direct Investment Fund had reached an agreement with Indian companies to produce 850 doses of Sputnik V. Production will begin in May. The two leaders recalled the important decisions taken at their last summit in Vladivostok in September 2019. Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to President Putin’s visit to India later this year for the bilateral summit that would be the opportunity to continue their conversation of confidence. President Putin assured the Russian Prime Minister of his full support for the success of India’s BRICS presidency in 2021. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact on bilateral and international issues. Reacting to this development, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R. Kudashev informed that Russia is closely monitoring the situation in India. “We sincerely sympathize with the Indian people because of our traditionally warm and friendly relationship. The Russian Federation has decided to send humanitarian aid to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries, as well as in the framework of our anti-COVID-19 cooperation. To this end, two urgent flights operated by Russian EMERCOM arrived today, which carried a cargo with a total weight of 20 tons. These are oxygen concentrators, pulmonary ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, drugs, including coronavirus, and other essential pharmaceuticals, ”said Nikolay R. Kudashev. He also said that a common fight against the coronavirus threat is one of the most important areas of our cooperation at the moment. “This also includes the next deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine from May 2021 and the subsequent facilitation of its production in India, cooperation in the field of medical science, including regarding new strains of coronavirus. We maintain an active and non-politicized dialogue within the framework of the multilateral platforms WHO, G20 and BRICS, ”he said. India notably approved the emergency supply of hydroxychloroquine to Russia as a sign of goodwill last year. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos