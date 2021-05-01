Trump gets tested in suburban Texas





Candidates who pledge their loyalty to Trump, however, are fully committed, with a few comparing him to Abraham Lincoln and even Martin Luther King Jr. Three of the Republicans in the running have worked in the Trump administration and are touting this experience as an element. central to their campaigns.

One candidate to watch is Susan Wright, the deceased congressional widow. Days before the election, Trump publicly endorsed it despite several other Republicans having stronger MAGA credentials. For a candidate who is already starting out with a name ID advantage, endorsing Trumps could be the key to putting her on top.

In an attempt to characterize their level of commitment to the former president, POLITICO defined four categories to describe the 11 GOP candidates.

An explicit rejection of the Trump brand of politics and governance.

Michael wood

Wood, a small business owner, said he was in part in the race to fight Trump’s influence on the party. Wood voted for Trump in the 2020 election, but said his actions since the January 6 riots were appalling. Wood said Arizona turned blue because of Trump, and the party’s future hinged on Trump’s influence being downplayed.

I consider myself a Republican Ronald Reagan. The question is, is the party still home to Ronald Reagan’s Republicans, or are we just a party with one man’s ambitions and one man’s grievances?

Neither rejects nor outright embraces Trump. Support for some aspects of the Trump presidency.

Michael ballantine

Ballantine, the chairman of a spice importing company, never backed Trump, although he said some of the policies of former presidents were good. Trump’s policies to put American workers first have been great in attracting new people to the party, Ballantine said, but Trump’s Twitter thread was disheartening.

The president shouldn’t be mean, Ballantine said. On this point alone, I did not support Donald Trump.

Ballantine withdrew from the race three days before the election and announced his support for Susan Wright, saying he supported Trump’s decision to endorse her.

John anthony castro

Castro, who runs a business as a tax lawyer, plans to stick with a positive message of unity, he said, and would not promote MAGA’s brand or slogans. He wants to return to the compassionate conservatism of the Bush era, he said.

I don’t believe in voting for anyone on the basis of personality or sky-pie slogans, he said.

Mike Egan

Egan, vice president of JP Morgan Chase & Co., sees Trumps’ influence in the party as a message from voters that they wanted someone results-oriented and efficient. Egan does not share Trump’s political style but has said he likes the policies of former presidents very much.

If I had to put myself in a box, it would have to be somewhere in the middle [between Trump and traditional Republicans], he said. I don’t think Republicans should have to choose between one box and another.

A general adoption of the Trumps brand of politics and governance.

Jake Ellzey

Ellzey, a state official from Texas, agrees with Trump on many policies. Still, Ellzey is clear he’s running his own campaign and is focused on the future. Its website includes electoral integrity as part of its platform, although it does not specifically mention the 2020 elections.

“I voted for President Trump,” Ellzey said. “And I appreciate his policies. I think he has done a lot of good things for our country.”

Susan wright

Wright, the wife of the late congressman, has spent decades in public office in Tarrant County. First in the polls, it received the approval of Trump on Monday.

I am truly honored to be supported by President Trump, and I am so proud to be the only candidate in this race that President Trump hopes to be his ally in our fight to make America great again. she said on Twitter.

She sees Trump’s policies as a continuation of party ideals that date back to the Reagan era. The former president brought excitement and energy to the party, Wright said, but he’s not the only key to the future of the party.

I am my own person and the party is a strong party that has been successful time and time again with these principles, she said. I believe our party is bigger than any personality.

An explicit acceptance of all aspects of Trumps policy and governance.

Brian harrison

Harrison, who was chief of staff to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, highlighted his work in the Trump administration in his campaign. A photo of Harrison standing next to Trump in the Oval Office fills the front page of his campaign website, and his campaign slogan is always America First.

There is even a section of his website displaying notes from Trump to Harrison in which the former president thanks Harrison for his work at HHS and congratulates him on the birth of his daughter.

Harrison did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Kim cheeses

Kim, deputy administrator of the Trump administration’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership, has actively sought the approval of former presidents. She says Trump created a movement of tremendous strength in the party according to her, people still know what MAGA means but don’t remember Hillary Clinton’s slogan. Trump is the latest iteration of small government political movements, Kim said.

She described Trump as the most talkative and motivated president in world history.

Travis Rodermund

Rodermund, a police officer and small business owner, focuses extensively on Second Amendment issues and supports law enforcement in his campaign. Online, he touts Trump’s policies like finishing the border wall and even shared a photo of his favorite art of President Trump, inspired by the classic depiction of George Washington crossing Delaware. Rodermund points out that he is an outsider, claiming he does not belong to the GOP.

You don’t need experience to stand up for what you believe in. You just need courage, he said in a tweet in March, where he tagged Donald Trump Jr. and Marjorie Taylor Greene and added the hashtag #AmericaFirst. He did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

And Rodimer

Rodimer, a law-educated professional wrestler, ran in 2020 for a congressional seat in Nevada, where he was endorsed by Trump. Rodimer continues to be a strong supporter, saying the former president brought the first American policy to a new constituency of voters and that his policies to curb immigration and secure American jobs would be important to the district. .

President Trump is still the leader of that party and he holds our loyalty, Rodimer said.

Jennifer Garcia Sharon

Sharon, who ran for the 35th Congressional District of Texas in November, continues to signal her support for Trump long after the 2020 election. Her Twitter bio includes #WomenForTrump, and she lists electoral integrity as l ‘one of his top priorities, writing on his website that the United States cannot allow what happened in the 2020 general election to repeat itself in the future.

I have great admiration for those who have made an impact on this world and our country: President Abraham Lincoln, President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Theresa, President Ronald Reagan and President Donald J Trump, she wrote. on the home page of its websites.

Sharon did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

