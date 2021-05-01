Mahfud Md calls on the public not to be completely disappointed with the corrupt government





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister coordinating political, legal and security affairs Mahfud Md asked the public not to be completely disappointed with the government seen as corrupt and oligarchic. This is because, he said, the government continues to make progress from time to time. “Of course, our democratic life must continue to improve, but the progress that has been made cannot be denied,” said Mahfud, Saturday May 1, 2021. He said that since President Soekarno’s era, the poverty rate has been steadily suppressed from a very high start, reaching 11.9 percent by the end of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s era. In the first era of President Joko Widodo’s administration, this figure was continuously reduced to 9.1%. Entering Jokowi’s second term, Mahfud said the poverty rate had risen again to 9.7 due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had hit since last year. “It means that there is progress even though there is a lot of corruption. Indonesia is rich. Even if it is run in a corrupt way, it will still benefit people a lot. Especially if it is run cleanly later on. corruption, ”Mahfud said. Mahfud said that corruption can indeed be seen as a phenomenon of anarchy. But in his thesis, he said that the pros and cons of the law depend on democracy. If democracy works well, then the law will be good. If democracy is bad, so will the law. “The democratic political configuration will appear, the law will be reactive. But the political configuration will appear more self-inflicted and hegemonic, so the law will appear very, very conservative,” Mahfud said. Corruption, he said, was built by democratically correct processes, but the substance was wrong. “Cases which are sometimes detrimental to the country’s objectives are pursued democratically through democratic processes,” said Mahfud Md. Also read: Mahfud called on Indonesia to move forward despite a lot of corruption







