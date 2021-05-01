History and statistics of the stadium Narendra Modi

The second half of the 2021 IPL will begin with a game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Capitals and Kings met in Game 11 of the season on April 18 at Wankhede Stadium. In that game, the Capitals managed to chase a 196-point goal to beat the Kings by six wickets.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has also been a great batting site in the 2021 IPL and will help both teams post high totals on the board.

In the previous match played on this pitch, Punjab skipper KL Rahul scored 91 points against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS fans will expect a similar performance from their captain when he defeats DC on Sunday night.

With the Narendra Modi Stadium set to host another IPL 2021 game, here are some important numbers you need to know about the previous T20 games played at this venue.

T20 matches (T20Is + IPL) played: 9

Matches won by teams at bat first: 4

Matches Won by Second Batting Teams: 5

Best score in the 1st round: 224/2 – India vs England, 2021

Lowest score in 1st round: 123/9 – Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Most successful chase race: 166/3 – India vs England, 2021

Average score of the 1st rounds: 170

Which DC and PBKS players performed well at Narendra Modi Stadium?

Harpreet Brar won the player of the match award in Punjab’s last game at Narendra Modi Stadium. He picked up three wickets and scored 25 points against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi’s Prithvi Shaw played a superb 82-point shot against Kolkata Knight Riders a few nights ago in Ahmedabad. He smashed 11 fours and three sixes in his 41-round inning. It would be interesting to see if he can continue to beat the same way for DC.

